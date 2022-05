2022 New York Jets schedule

The Jets’ 2022 regular-season schedule was revealed Thursday night.

New York will also play three preseason games: one away game against the Eagles (August 12, 7:30 p.m.), a home match against the Falcons on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m., and the annual Snoopy Bowl against the Giants (TBD).

Here’s a week-by-week look at the Jets’ schedule for the 2022 regular season.

Week 1: Sept. 11 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 2: Sept. 18 at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 3: Sept. 25 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

(Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Week 4: Oct. 2 at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 6: Oct. 16 at Packers, 1 p.m., FOX

(Matt Ludtke-AP)

Week 7: Oct. 23 at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Oct. 30 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

(Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Week 9: Nov. 6 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

(Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com)

Week 10: Bye

(Zach Bolinger-AP)

Week 11: Nov. 20 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 12: Nov. 27 vs. Bears, 1 p.m., FOX

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 13: Dec. 4 at Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

(Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 14: Dec. 11 at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

(Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Week 15: Dec. 18 vs. Lions, 1 p.m., FOX

(Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Week 16: Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

Week 17: Jan. 1 at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 18: Jan. 7/8 at Dolphins, TBD, TBD

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

