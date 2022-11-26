Steph Curry has never seen a duo like LeBron and Kyrie in the ’16 Finals

Reuters Videos

STORY: This restaurant run by Qatar's first-ever female restaurateur is buzzing during the World CupLocation: Doha, QatarShams al-Qassabi opened ‘Shay al-Shamous’ in 2004 with just six seatsShe now serves over 200 at a time,slinging traditional Qatari breakfasts (Shams al-Qassabi, Owner of ‘Shay al-Shamous’)"I cook, I mix the spices, I serve the food, I take people’s opinions and take the orders, all by myself. I wanted to show people what is Qatar, what is Qatar’s culture, from the norms and traditions of Qatar to Qatari food - specifically home cooking, not restaurant food."Qassabi pushed against the prevailing conservative customs She now counts David Beckham among her customers