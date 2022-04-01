2022 World Cup draw live updates: USMNT to play in Group B in group including England, Iran
The 2022 World Cup group draw begins just after 11 a.m. CT Friday in Qatar.
The 32 teams, including the U.S. Men's National Team, will be split into eight groups of four teams. (More on the rules of the draw can be found here.)
It's been eight years since the USMNT has been in the World Cup, and the excitement of qualifying earlier this week will be increased with the reveal of its group opponents. Will the USMNT face an easy group in November?
Follow along below or on FS1 on television.
CRITICAL: Qatar and FIFA criticized harshly ahead of World Cup draw
2022 World Cup group draw pots
Pot 1
Qatar Brazil Belgium Argentina France England Spain Portugal
Pot 2
Mexico Netherlands Denmark Germany Uruguay Switzerland United States Croatia
Pot 3
Senegal Iran Japan Morocco Serbia Poland South Korea Tunisia
Pot 4
Cameroon
Canada
Ecuador
Saudi Arabia
Ghana
Wales-Ukraine/Scotland winner
Peru-UAE/Australia winner
Costa Rica-New Zealand winner
2022 World Cup group draw results
This will be updated once draw begins at about 11:25 a.m. Central.
Group A
Qatar
Netherlands
Senegal
Pot 4 team
Group B
England
United States
Iran
Pot 4 team
Group C
Argentina
Mexico
Poland
Pot 4 team
Group D
France
Denmark
Tunisia
Pot 4 team
Group E
Spain
Germany
Japan
Pot 4 team
Group F
Belgium
Croatia
Morocco
Pot 4 team
Group G
Brazil
Switzerland
Serbia
Pot 4 team
Group H
Portugal
Uruguay
South Korea
Pot 4 team
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2022 World Cup draw live updates: See who USMNT will face in group play