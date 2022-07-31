2022 Women’s Tour de France: Annemiek van Vleuten wins race revival after brutal week
It seems only fitting that Annemiek van Vleuten — a cyclist whose career has been defined by comebacks — won the long-awaited revival of the Women’s Tour de France following a “rollercoaster” ride of her own.
Van Vleuten, who began feeling sick just hours after stage one on Sunday, was struggling just to eat and drink earlier this week. The two-time Olympic medalist turned things around in the mountains, winning stage seven on Saturday with a dominant solo ride.
The 39-year-old Dutchwoman entered the eighth and final stage of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes with a 3 minute, 14 second lead, but her victory appeared in jeopardy early on Sunday due to mechanical issues that resulted in three bike changes.
But van Vleuten came back. Like she always does.
Six years ago at the Rio Olympics, Van Vleuten was leading the women’s road race and having the best race of her career when she had a horrendous crash on a downhill turn. She was placed in intensive care at a Brazilian hospital, where she was diagnosed with three small spine fractures and a concussion.
Van Vleuten was back on her bike within two weeks and went on to win her first world title in 2017 and two Olympic medals (gold in the time trial, silver in the road race) at last summer’s Tokyo Games.
On Sunday, van Vleuten attacked with six kilometers remaining and went on to win both the stage — a 123-kilometer mountainous climb from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles — and the 2022 Tour de France Femmes title.
“That’s actually a dream that comes true,” she said. “It was not an easy stage. It was not an easy week… and even today it was not easy. But to finish here in yellow? Solo? (That’s) the best way.”
Van Vleuten, who has said she plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2023 season, also hinted at the progress still left to be made in women’s cycling.
“I hope it’s a big start for more and that you can build this event to a bigger event for the women, also. Men and women,” she said.
2022 Tour de France Femmes – Final General Classification Ranking (Top 10):
Rank
Athlete
Team
Total Time / Time Behind
1
Annemiek van Vleuten
Movistar Team
26h 55′ 44″
2
Demi Vollering
SD Worx
+ 3′ 48″
3
Kasia Niewiadoma
Canyon–SRAM
+ 6′ 35″
4
Juliette Labous
Team DSM
+ 7′ 28″
5
Silvia Persico
Valcar–Travel & Service
+ 8′ 00″
6
Elisa Longo Borghini
Trek–Segafredo
+ 8′ 26″
7
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
FDJ Suez Futuroscope
+ 8′ 59″
8
Évita Muzic
FDJ Suez Futuroscope
+ 13′ 54″
9
Veronica Ewers
EF Education–EasyPost
+ 15′ 05″
10
Mavi García
UAE Team ADQ
+ 15′ 15″
2022 Women’s Tour de France: Stage-by-Stage Results and Standings
Stage
Date
Course
Distance and Course Type
Stage Winner
Yellow Jersey (General Classification Leader)
Green Jersey (Points Classification Leader)
Polka Dot Jersey (Mountains Classification Leader)
Young Rider Classification Leader
Team Classification Leader
Combativity Award
Stage 1
24 July
Paris (Tour Eiffel) to Champs-Élysées
82 km (51 mi) — Flat stage
Lorena Wiebes
Lorena Wiebes
Lorena Wiebes
Femke Markus
Maike van der Duin
Canyon-SRAM
Gladys Verhulst
25 July
Meaux to Provins
135 km (84 mi) — Hilly stage
Marianne Vos
Marianne Vos
Maike van der Duin
Maike van der Duin
26 July
Reims to Épernay
133 km (83 mi) –Medium-mountain stage
Femke Gerritse
Julie De Wilde
Alena Amialiusik
27 July
Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube
126 km (78 mi) –Medium-mountain stage
Julie De Wilde
SD Worx
Marlen Reusser
28 July
Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
175 km (109 mi) –Hilly stage
Julie De Wilde
Victoire Berteau
Stage 6
29 July
Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Rosheim
128 km (80 mi) –Flat stage
Marianne Vos
Julia Borgstrom
Marie Le Net
30 July
Sélestat to Le Markstein
127 km (79 mi) –Mountain stage
Annemiek van Vleuten
Demi Vollering
Shirin van Anrooij
Canyon-SRAM
Annemiek van Vleuten
Stage 8
31 July
Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles
123 km (76 mi) — Mountain stage
Annemiek van Vleuten
Mavi Garcia
Final Winner
Annemiek van Vleuten
Marianne Vos
Demi Vollering
Shirin van Anrooij
Canyon-SRAM
Marianne Vos
You can watch a replay of stage eight of the 2022 Women’s Tour de France via Peacock.
