2022 WNBA Season: Tracking the coaching changes

In the lead-up to — and during — the 2022 WNBA season, six of the league’s 12 teams have changed head coaches. Here’s a timeline of when these coaching changes happened.

2022 WNBA mid-season coaching changes

June 7, 2022: The Los Angeles Sparks announced that the team had parted ways with general manager/head coach Derek Fisher. Fisher was hired as head coach in December 2018, and named general manager in December 2020. Assistant coach Fred Williams is promoted to interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“After a thorough evaluation of the state of our team, the Sparks and GM/Head Coach Derek Fisher have agreed to part ways,” managing partner Eric Holoman said in a statement.

May 25, 2022: The Indiana Fever parted ways with head coach Marianne Stanley, who had led the program since 2020. Assistant Carlos Knox was tapped to lead the team through the end of the 2022 WNBA season.

“With this new group of players, it is time for our organization to go in a different direction,” Fever interim general manager Lin Dunn said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, and we wish Marianne the very best in the future.”

2022 WNBA preseason coaching changes

January 24, 2022: Vanessa Nygaard is hired as head coach of the Phoenix Mercury.

January 7, 2022: The New York Liberty hired former Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello to lead the team. She replaced Walt Hopkins, who had parted ways with the team a month earlier.

December 31, 2021: The Las Vegas Aces announce the hiring of Becky Hammon as the team’s new head coach. Hammon replaced Bill Laimbeer, who had led the team since it relocated from San Antonio to Las Vegas in 2018.

October 12, 2021: Former Las Vegas assistant Tanisha Wright is hired as head coach of the Atlanta Dream. During the 2021 WNBA season, the Dream saw multiple coaching changes: Nicki Collen resigned days before the start of the season to takeover as head coach of Baylor’s women’s basketball team. Then, during the Olympic break, interim head coach Mike Peterson resigned and was replaced by Darius Taylor.

Fast facts about the current slate of WNBA head coaches:

Longest tenured WNBA head coach : Cheryl Reeve , who has been with the Minnesota Lynx since December 2009. Mike Thibault is the second longest, having served as head coach of the Washington Mystics since December 2012.

Number of former WNBA players serving as head coach of a WNBA team: 6 (Tanisha Wright, Sandy Brondello, Vickie Johnson, Vanessa Nygaard, Becky Hammon, Noelle Quinn).

