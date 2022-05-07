2022 WNBA season tipoff: Becky Hammon era begins with 106-point explosion

The 2022 WNBA season is here. Throughout the opening weekend of games, follow live coverage on Yahoo Sports.

Here's a primer for the 2022 season, including top storylines to watch, season-long predictions and more and a complete injury report for the first weekend of games.

WNBA opening weekend schedule

Friday

Washington Mystics 84, Indiana Fever 70

Los Angeles Sparks 98, Chicago 91 (OT)

Las Vegas Aces 106, Phoenix Mercury 88

Seattle Storm 97, Minnesota Lynx 74

Saturday

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 6 p.m. ET

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m. ET

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET

Becky Hammon era begins with 106-point explosion

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon gestures during her WNBA coaching debut against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 6, 2022. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Becky Hammon’s first win as head coach was a dominant one. The Las Vegas Aces trounced fellow first-year head coach Vanessa Nygaard and the Phoenix Mercury, 106-88, in Phoenix. It's a record for a coach in a regular season WNBA debut, per Across the Timeline.

Hammon’s crew went up 31-17 through one quarter and dominated the boards while shooting a combined 60% by game's end. They were 11-of-21 from 3-point range, the biggest change for the club under Hammon’s free flowing, fast-paced offense.

Three players hit 20 points and all five starters were in double digits. The Aces were +12 on the boards, dished out seven more assists and kept the Mercury to 6-of-24 from 3-point range.

Dearica Hamby scored a team-high 24 shooting 11-of-14. She had seven rebounds, all defensively. Kelsey Plum (7-of-16) and Jackie Young (8-of-10) scored 20 each. Plum was 5-of-9 from 3-point range. A'ja Wilson (5-of-8) had 15 and Chelsea Gray scored 11.

The Mercury played their first season opener without Griner in nearly a decade as the star remains detained in Russia. Skylar Diggins-Smith took over for a game-high 25 points (10-of-18). Tina Charles, their free agent signing to play in the paint alongside Griner, scored 15 on an inefficient 5-for-16 shooting night. She was 1-for-5 from 3-point range with three rebounds and three assists.

Diana Taurasi neared a double-double with nine points and nine assists, but was 3-of-11 and missed all five 3-points she attempted.

Bird opens scoring in Storm's new arena

The Seattle Storm opened their new Climate Pledge Arena with the same old winning style in a 97-74 drubbing of the Minnesota Lynx. Sue Bird fittingly scored the first points of the new home, which has already hosted the Seattle Kraken hockey team.

All signs have pointed toward this being Bird’s final season and the Storm were able to keep the core around her, including Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. They pushed a tie game at half, 41-41, wide open with a 18-2 run out of the break. It wasn’t close again.

Stewart came out at 17 points, one shy of 3,000 for her career. She had eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Loyd also had 17 with three rebounds. Bird put in 11 going 3-of-4 from 3-point range and adding two free throws. She was one assist shy of a double-double.

Gabby Williams played her first WNBA game since 2020 and hit two of three shots for five points. Free agent signing Briann January, who has said this is her final year, scored four in front of her hometown fans. She’s from Spokane, Washington.

Lynx struggle with short roster

It looks like it will be another rough starting stretch for the Minnesota Lynx. They struggled to stay competitive in the second half and had only two players in double digits.

Sylvia Fowles, playing her final season, had 16 points (8-14) with four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Aerial powers scored 14 and Jessica Shepard brought in a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Lynx waived six players, including starting point guard Layshia Clarendon and 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield. They are without four players for the foreseeable future and will need to turn around a night in which they shot 39% overall and 19 from 3.

Reigning champ Sky fall in OT

Second-year guard Dana Evans had a career night, but it wasn't enough for the reigning champion Chicago Sky in their season opener at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Los Angeles Sparks free agent pickup Jordin Canada hit all three free throws on a controversial foul call to force overtime and the Sparks took advantage of Sky mistakes to win, 98-91. She had a team-high 21 points shooting 6-of-11 and hitting all nine free throws. Her eight assists also led the Sparks.

The Sky looked gassed throughout the final five minutes and head coach James Wade pulled most of his stars with about 40 seconds to play. The Sparks won the frame, 10-3.

Evans put up a career-high 24 points shooting 9-of-17 (2-of-7 from 3 range) in 35 minutes. She had five assists and four steals. Parker added 21 against her old team. She appeared to seal a 3-point win when she poked the ball from Sparks big Liz Cambage with 6.7 seconds left. Sky center Emma Meesseman had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in her Sky debut.

Nneka Ogwumike paced the Sparks throughout with 10 points on a standardly efficient 7-of-10 (2-of-3 from 3-point range). Cambage had 12 points (4-12) in her Sparks debut, but drew two early fouls in the first handful of minutes and took a seat. She played 24 minutes with four rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Chennedy Carter and Lexie Brown, who was with the Sky for their championship run, each had 12 points in their Los Angeles debuts. Brown played 31 minutes and Carter 12.

Candace Parker's shoes designed by daughter

Candace Parker's kicks received some love from the NBATV broadcast for their trio of colors. They were designed by her 13-year-old daughter, Lailaa, in honor of Mother's Day.

The shoes are red, yellow and lilac with "reason" on the back since Parker calls Lailaa her "reason." Inside it reads, "for Pat," for late Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt. And the other side reads, "for mom," for obvious reasons. (Via Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times)

Candace Parker wearing shoes specially designed by her daughter, Lailaa for Mother’s Day. Lailaa designed these over a year ago for Candace. On the back it says “reason” bc CP always says Lailaa is her reason. On the inside it says “for Pat” on one shoe & “for Mom” on the other. pic.twitter.com/3Q6vv63LlW — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) May 6, 2022

Parker is playing the Los Angeles Sparks, where she played for 13 years after they drafted her in 2008, for the first time since joining the Sky ahead of 2021. She missed both meetings due to injury last season.

"She’s definitely wanted to come out and beat them," shooting guard Allie Quigley, who sat out for precautionary reason with a knee injury, said on the broadcast. "She’s mentioned it multiple times this week.”

.@Candace_Parker moved up to 9th on the all-time assists list with this dime 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4g8fVAyr1u — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 7, 2022

Parker came out hot with seven points shooting 2-for-2, including a 3-pointer, along with two assists and a steal in 3.5 minutes. She arrived to camp late after testing positive for COVID-19. She moved into ninth on the all-time assists list and crossed the 6,000-point threshold. She is the 12th player to reach the mark and is the only player to have 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, 1,000 assists and 500 blocks, per Across the Timeline.

The Sky were honored at Wintrust Arena in Chicago for their 2021 WNBA championship title and will receive rings later this month.

Elena Delle Donne scores 21 points in return

Two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne made her first home-opener appearance since 2018 and led the vintage-looking Washington Mystics with 21 points in a 84-70 win over the Indiana Fever at home.

Delle Donne, 32, said on the post-game broadcast she felt butterflies ahead of the game, adding "I mean, shoot, I'm playing basketball again. So this is fun." She said she feels great and is "just grateful to be out here."

"It took me a little bit to get my rhythm, but my teammates stuck with me," she said after playing 30 minutes, more than half of her 52-minute total last season.

There was concern Delle Donne would never play again after two back surgeries in a year and struggles to play consistently without pain in 2021. But she started on Friday night and has looked solid as the Mystics have their way with the Fever rookies. Her nine rebounds and two blocks were also team-highs and she added three assists. She was 8-of-16 overall and hit one of five 3-point attempts.

Her first points came on a jumper three minutes in and minutes later she went up-and-under on rookie NaLyssa Smith. Delle Donne played 15 minutes in the first half with six points, shooting 3-of-8 overall and missing both 3-point attempts. She added five rebounds and a block.

The Mystics led, 50-31, at the half. Natasha Cloud has a team-high 15 (5-for-7) with three rebounds and three assists. Indiana climbed back to within six late in the fourth after the Mystics offense went "stagnant," Delle Donne said. She will not travel with the team for its Sunday game at Minnesota so as to not aggravate her back on a short turnaround and with travel.

Fever start three rookies

Leading up to the season, there was plenty of talk about how many "WNBA players" would be left off opening-day rosters. Many times that includes rookies drafted in the second and third rounds, and sometimes even the first.

For the Indiana Fever, though, youth rules. Indiana had a record four first-round selections in April's WNBA draft.

The Fever started three rookies in Friday's season opener against the Washington Mystics — No. 2 overall pick NaLyssa Smith, No. 10 selection Queen Egbo and second-rounder Destanni Henderson.

Henderson won an NCAA national championship with South Carolina just over a month ago.

In the Fever's 84-70 loss, Smith led the way for the rookies, notching her first professional double-double in her first career game: 13 points and 13 rebounds. Egbo chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds, and Henderson had four points, five assists and two rebounds.

The Fever have two other rookies on their roster: No. 4 pick Emily Engstler and No. 6 pick Lexie Hull. Engstler played 16 minutes, scoring four points and grabbing nine boards. Hull attempted one field goal in seven minutes.