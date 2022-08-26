In this article:

2022 WNBA Playoffs: Semifinals preview, how to watch, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The WNBA Playoffs kicked off on Aug. 17 and the opening round did not disappoint.

The No.1 Las Vegas Aces defeated the shorthanded No. 8 Phoenix Mercury in the first round, all while setting a new WNBA record for 3-pointers made in a game (shot 23-36 on 63.9%) during Game 2. Sue Bird and the No. 4 Seattle Storm, however, battled it out in a nail-biting series as they took down the No. 5 Washington Mystics 2-0.

The Connecticut Sun were able to shut down the Dallas Wings 2-1 and clinch their fourth consecutive semifinals appearance, and the defending champion Chicago Sky defeated the New York Liberty 2-1.

Now, the star-studded semifinals matchups are ready and the stage is set as we move one step closer to crowning a WNBA champion.

Here's all you need to know about the second round of this year's WNBA Playoffs:

When are the WNBA Playoffs semifinals?

The semifinals of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs kick off on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. ET with the Aces hosting the Storm in Game 1 of a best-of-five series.

Chicago will then host the Sun for Game 1 of their series at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the WNBA Playoffs semifinals?

The WNBA Playoffs will be aired on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

How can I stream the WNBA Playoffs semifinals?

If you would like to stream the WNBA semifinals, you will need access to ESPN's networks through a live TV streaming service: Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and FuboTV.

What teams are in the WNBA Playoffs Semifinals?

The Aces, Sky, Sun and Storm are the four teams that remain in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

The Aces and Storm will meet in the semifinals in a rematch of the 2020 WNBA Finals, and it will feature a record seven No. 1 overall draft picks.

The Sky are looking to complete a back-to-back championship win.

Who is projected to make it to the WNBA Finals?

The Aces are entering Sunday’s matchup as 5.5-point favorites against the Storm, according to our partner, PointsBet.

And the Sky are 3.5-point favorites to win their matchup against the Sun.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.