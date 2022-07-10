2022 WNBA Finals odds: Which team is favored to win it all? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The conclusion of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game can only mean one thing: the playoffs are approaching.

Unlike previous seasons, the 2022 WNBA Playoffs will have a new format. The top eight teams with the best overall record will compete in the postseason, regardless of conference. The first round, which matches teams based on highest-to-lowest seeding, will be a best-of-three series. After that, the semifinals and finals will be a best-of-five affair, so there will be no single-elimination games this year.

As the stakes increase these next few weeks, here are the odds for which WNBA team is favored to win the championship in 2022, with odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win the 2022 WNBA Finals?

After an upset win in 2021, the Chicago Sky are not favored to repeat this year. Here’s the full 12-team order:

Las Vegas Aces: +150

Chicago Sky: +225

Seattle Storm: +400

Connecticut Sun: +425

Washington Mystics: +1100

New York Liberty: +5000

Dallas Wings: +10000

Phoenix Mercury: +10000

Minnesota Lynx: +15000

Atlanta Dream: +15000

Los Angeles Sparks: +15000

Indiana Fever: +25000

