2022 WNBA Draft profile: Stanford guard Lexie Hull
WNBA draft profile for Stanford guard Lexie Hull, presented by New York Life. The 2022 WNBA draft picks will be presented live on Monday, April 11 at 4 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.
WNBA draft profile for Stanford guard Lexie Hull, presented by New York Life. The 2022 WNBA draft picks will be presented live on Monday, April 11 at 4 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.
WNBA draft profile for Oregon forward Nyara Sabally, presented by New York Life. The 2022 WNBA draft picks will be presented live on Monday, April 11 at 4 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.
Ahead of the 2022 WNBA Draft, here are answers to a few frequently asked questions, including a list of which players opted in and how the draft works.
Kierstan Bell, Ohio's only three-time Ms. Basketball, is among 12 prospects invited to the upcoming WNBA Draft in New York City..
In the weeks before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, the big focus was on improving the experience for players, including expanding the “March Madness” branding to the event for the first time. Broadcast rights and the millions of dollars attached to them will soon become more of a priority. The NCAA championships package — which includes the women’s tournament and 28 other title events, though not the men's tourney — expires in August 2024.
Jackrabbits name seven players to lead squad next season
"Russell Westbrook never respected Frank [Vogel] from Day 1," said one Lakers staff member with knowledge of the situation. "The moment Frank said anybody who gets the rebound can bring it up the court, which is just how the NBA is played these ...
The incident occurred in the fourth quarter with the Hornets ahead by 25 points
After LeBron James listed Steph Curry as a player he wants to play with someday, the Golden State Warriors guard responded.
This is just ridiculous.
After a season of missteps, the Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week. It's time for some change and new ownership.
Soccer star finds strong similarities to wife’s TogetherXR company logo
That's a lot of technical fouls.
Fool Daryl Morey once, shame on James Harden. Fool him twice, shame on the 76ers.
The Lakers' eight-game losing streak is finally over, and some of their young players looked awfully good.
Celebrity sightings have become a norm at Augusta National throughout the week of the Masters Tournament.
The Browns reportedly made another move Friday afternoon, this time bringing in another mobile quarterback in advance of the start of their offseason program in a week and a half:
When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson three weeks ago today, we were told that his new contract will contain modifications to the standard language that would void guaranteed payments and/or trigger the default of signing bonus money previously paid. When the Browns officially introduced Watson two weeks ago today, G.M. Andrew Berry was asked [more]
Everything you need to know about the 2022 WNBA draft from draft order to top prospects to how to watch.
The Golden State Warriors (51-29) play against the San Antonio Spurs (34-46) at AT&T Center The Golden State Warriors are spending $3,509,426 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $3,754,570 per win Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Saturday ...
Golden State coach Steve Kerr made a point to tell Klay Thompson he played his best game yet since returning in January from a 2 1/2-year absence following surgeries and long rehabs on his left knee and right Achilles. Jordan Poole keeps doing his part to provide a spark when the Warriors are missing stars like Thompson or, currently, Stephen Curry. Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and Golden State won its third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night.