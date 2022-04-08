2022 WNBA Draft profile: Oregon forward Nyara Sabally

Field Level Media

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic had 39 points, 11 rebounds and his 16th technical foul of the season for the Dallas Mavericks, who will open the playoffs at home for the first time since 2011 after their 128-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Mavericks will play their regular-season finale Sunday without Doncic, unless the technical foul is rescinded by the NBA office. ''I got a technical asking how is that not a foul ... that's it,'' said Doncic, who was undercut and knocked down by Portland's Elijah Hughes when taking a shot from beyond midcourt at the end of the first quarter.