2022 WNBA Draft: How the draft works, which team has first pick and more

Ahead of the 2022 WNBA Draft, here are answers to a few frequently asked questions about how the draft works, which players are eligible, which team has first pick, and more.

When is the WNBA Draft?

The 2022 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022. For the first time since 2019, the WNBA Draft will be held in-person at Spring Studios in New York. ESPN will broadcast the event beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How does the WNBA Draft work?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round. A total of 36 athletes will be drafted.

How many draftees will ultimately play in the WNBA?

It hurts to answer this question. The reality is that the majority of WNBA draftees won’t ultimately play in a WNBA game. That’s because there are just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players).

Of the 36 players who get drafted this year, fewer than 12 are ultimately expected to be named to WNBA rosters when the season begins in May.

Which team has the first pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The Washington Mystics won the 2022 WNBA draft lottery and will have the first pick in this year’s draft. Here’s a look at all of the teams with first-round picks in the 2022 WNBA draft:

Who is eligible for the WNBA Draft?

In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:

Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft OR

Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft OR

Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft

International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible so long as they turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, athletes who want to be considered for the 2022 WNBA Draft must opt-in. If the athlete has remaining NCAA eligibility, they must renounce it in order to be eligible.

Here is a list of the 88 athletes who have opted in to the 2022 WNBA Draft as of March 29, 2022:

Faustine Aifuwa – LSU – C

Joanne Allen-Taylor – Texas – G

Amy Atwell – Hawaii – G

Shakira Austin – Ole Miss – F

Ty Battle – Delaware – F

Kiersten Bell – Florida Gulf Coast – F

Arbie Benson – Ball State – G

Katie Benzan – Maryland – G

Michelle Berry – TCU – G-F

Chloe Bibby – Maryland – F

Jazzmaine “Jazz” Bond – North Florida – F

Araion Bradshaw – Dayton – G

Rae Burrell – Tennessee – F

Veronica Burton – Northwestern – G

Brice Calip – Missouri State – G

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary – Indiana – G

Jailin Cherry – LSU – G

Natalie Chou – UCLA – G

Deja Church – DePaul – G

Nia Clouden – Michigan State – G

Jennifer Coleman – Navy – G

Lorela Cubaj – Georgia Tech (Italy) – F

Mia Davis – Temple – F

Jasmine Dickey – Delaware – G

Maya Dodson – Notre Dame – F

Alexus Dye – Tennessee – F

Queen Egbo – Baylor – C

Jayden Eggleston – CSU Bakersfield – G-F

Emily Engstler – Louisville – F

N’Dea Flye – Rocky Mountain – G

Krystal-Jade Freeman – Tulane – F

Jenna Giacone – Dayton – G

Miela Goodchild – Duke – G

Alexis “Lexi” Gordon – Duke – G-F

Vivian Gray – Texas Tech – G

Aleksa Gulbe – Indiana – F

Chelsie Hall – Louisville – G

Sara Hamson – BYU – C

Paisley Harding – BYU – G

Anastasia Hayes – Mississippi State – G

Lauren Heard – TCU – G

Lexi Held – DePaul – G

Naz Hillmon – Michigan – F

Mya Hollingshed – Colorado – F

CeCe Hooks – Ohio – G

Qadashah Hoppie – Texas A&M – G

Rhyne Howard – Kentucky – G

Gadiva Hubbard – Minnesota – G

Aahliyah Jackson – TCU – G

Erica “Rosy” Johnson – Ohio – G

Masseny Kaba – UCF – F

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen – Georgia Tech – G

Chloe Lamb – South Dakota – G

Jordan Lewis – Baylor – G

Kelsey Marshall – Miami – G

LaShonda Monk – Ole Miss – G

Christina Morra – Wake Forest – F

Que Morrison – Georgia – G

Nancy Mulkey – Washington – C

Bethy Mununga – South Florida – F

Ali Patberg – Indiana – G

Brie Perpignan – Elon – G

Destiny Pitts – Texas A&M – G-F

Khayla Pointer – LSU – G

Amber Ramirez – Arkansas – G

Taya Robinson – VCU – G

Nyara Sabally – Oregon – C

Courtajia “Tay” Sanders – UCF – G

Chanin Scott – North Carolina A&T – G-F

Aisha Sheppard – Virginia Tech – G

Hannah Sjerven – South Dakota – C

Akila Smith – Longwood – F

Alisia Smith – Michigan State – F

Kianna Smith – Louisville – G

NaLyssa Smith – Baylor – F

Tra’Dayja Smith – Longwood – G

Jenna Staiti – Georgia – C

IImar’I Thomas – UCLA – F

Taylah Thomas – Texas Tech – F

Lianna Tillman – Sacramento State – G

Amadine Toi – Virginia – G

Lauren Van Kleunen – Marquette – F

Cierra Walker – Gonzaga – G

Sydne Wiggins – SMU – G

Jade Williams – Duke – F

Macee Williams – IUPUI – F

Ameshya Williams-Holiday – Jackson State – F

Deja Winters – Minnesota – G

This story will continue to be updated.

