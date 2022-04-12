2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Rhyne Howard with No. 1 pick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington MysticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Indiana FeverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles SparksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Atlanta DreamLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Rhyne HowardAmerican basketball player
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Rhyne Howard with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Rhyne Howard is Atlanta-bound.
The Atlanta Dream took the Kentucky guard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday.
The moment @Howard_Rhyne heard her name called as the #1 pick in the #WNBADraft presented by @statefarm pic.twitter.com/99Y8dA25sv
— WNBA (@WNBA) April 11, 2022
“I'm shaking right now,” Howard said. “It's a dream come true.”
Howard was a standout scorer during her four years at Kentucky. She averaged more than 20 points per game in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons with the Wildcats and was named the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.
In 2021-22, she averaged 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Howard helped lead Kentucky to a surprising SEC Tournament title before the team’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Princeton.
The Dream acquired the first pick on Wednesday by sending the No. 3 pick, No. 14 and a 2023 first-round pick swap to the Washington Mystics.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith was the next player off the board, going to the Indiana Fever at No. 2. The Mystics then drafted Ole Miss center Shakira Austin at No. 3.
Below is the full 2022 WNBA Draft list:
Round 1
Atlanta Dream: Rhyne Howard, SG, Kentucky
Indiana Fever: NaLyssa Smith, PF, Baylor
Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin, C, Ole Miss
Indiana Fever: Emily Engstler, PF, Louisville
New York Liberty: Nyara Sabally, C, Oregon
Indiana Fever: Lexie Hull, SG, Stanford
Dallas Wings: Veronica Burton, PG, Northwestern
Las Vegas Aces: Mya Hollingshed, SF, Colorado
Los Angeles Sparks: Rae Burrell, SF, Tennessee
Indiana Fever: Queen Egbo, C, Baylor
Las Vegas Aces: Kierstan Bell, SG, Florida Gulf Coast
Connecticut Sun: Nia Clouden, SG, Michigan State
Round 2
Las Vegas Aces: Khayla Pointer, PG, LSU
Washington Mystics: Christyn Williams, SG, UConn
Atlanta Dream: Naz Hillmon, PF, Michigan
Los Angeles Sparks: Kianna Smith, SG, Louisville
Seattle Storm: Elissa Cunane, C, NC State
New York Liberty (via Storm): Lorela Cubaj, PF, Georgia Tech
Los Angeles Sparks: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, PF, UConn
Indiana Fever: Destanni Henderson, PG, South Carolina
Seattle Storm: Evina Westbrook, PG, UConn
Minnesota Lynx: Kayla Jones, PF, NC State
Las Vegas Aces: Aisha Sheppard, SG, Virginia Tech
Connecticut Sun: Jordan Lewis, PG, Baylor
Round 3
Indiana Fever: Ameshya Williams-Holiday, C, Jackson State
Phoenix Mercury: Maya Dodson, PF, Notre Dame
Los Angeles Sparks: Amy Atwell, SF, Hawai’i
Minnesota Lynx: Hannah Sjerven, PF, South Dakota
New York Liberty: Sika Kone, PF, Mali
Dallas Wings: Jasmine Dickey, SF, Delaware
Dallas Wings: Jazz Bond, PF, North Florida
Phoenix Mercury: Macee Williams, PF, IUPUI
Seattle Storm: Jade Melbourne, PG, Australia
Indiana Fever: Ali Patberg, SG, Indiana
Las Vegas Aces: Faustine Aifuwa, C, LSU
Connecticut Sun: Kiara Smith, PG, Florida