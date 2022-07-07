2022 WNBA All-Star Game: Location, date, rosters, 3-Point Contest participants, TV channel, how to watch

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game is this weekend at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the 2021 champion Chicago Sky. The All-Star weekend will feature a 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge on Saturday and the All-Star Game on Sunday. The All-Star Game will be broadcast on ABC at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The two teams are captained by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson. Here are all the details you need to know.

When is the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game?

The game will be 1 p.m. ET Sunday and will be broadcast on ABC.

Where is the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game?

All-Star weekend is in Chicago for the first time. The game and 3-Point and Skills Challenge will be held at Wintrust Arena where the Sky play.

When are the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge?

The events leading up to the All-Star Game will be held at 3 p.m. ET Saturday. They will be broadcast on ESPN.

A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, who played on Team USA together at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be the captains of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Who are the 2022 WNBA All-Stars?

The two All-Star teams were determined through voting by fans, players and media. Then, the captains, Wilson and Stewart, chose the teams in a draft format from the starters pool and then the reserves pool. Here is how the teams formed.

Team Wilson

Co-captain: Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

Starters: Candace Parker, Chicago; Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas; Sabrina Ionescu, New York

Reserves: Jewell Loyd, Seattle; Kahleah Copper, Chicago; Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix; Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut; Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas; Emma Meesseman, Chicago

Team Stewart

Co-captain: Sue Bird, Seattle

Starters: Jackie Young, Las Vegas; Jonquel Jones, Connecticut; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

Reserves: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta; Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas; Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago; Ariel Atkins, Washington; Brionna Jones, Connecticut; Natasha Howard, New York

Stewart and Wilson swapped co-captains so that Bird was with her Storm teammate and traded Ionescu and Ogwumike.

Who will participate in the 2022 3-Point Contest?

Six players will participate in Saturday’s 3-Point Contest: Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky); Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces); Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics); Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream); Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm); and Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

How will WNBA honor Brittney Griner during All-Star weekend?

Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star and starter by commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Griner remains detained in Russia after pleading guilty to drug charges on Thursday.

“During each season of Brittney’s career in which there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star,” Engelbert said in a statement. “It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents. So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S.”

Griner has been selected to seven All-Star games in her career. Team courts have a decal with her initials and number in them and players continue to put a spotlight on what the U.S. government has labeled her "wrongful detainment."