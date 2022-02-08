2022 WM Phoenix Open Thursday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info

After a beautiful week on the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where Tom Hoge captured his first win, the PGA Tour heads to the desert for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. Brooks Koepka enters the week as the defending champion after he chased down Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele last season for the win.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm leads a stacked field that includes the aforementioned Spieth, Koepka, and Schauffele along with Patrick Cantlay. In total, six of the world’s top 10 will tee it up at TPC Scottsdale.

This event is most famous for one thing — the loud and intimidating par-3 16th hole that’s packed with patrons who have been partying all day. This year’s event also marks the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ hole-in-one heard around the world.

Tee times

Hole 1

9:15 a.m. Scott Piercy, Brian Harmon, Adam Schenk 9:26 a.m. Troy Merritt, Russell Know, Tyler McCumber 9:37 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Chesson Hadley, Nick Watney 9:48 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Nate Lashley, Jimmy Walker 9:59 a.m. Matt Jones, Adam Long, Luke Donald 10:10 a.m. Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen 10:21 a.m. Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz 10:32 a.m. Corey Conners, Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway 10:43 a.m. Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan 10:54 a.m. Russell Henley, Rory Sabbatini, Brandon Hagy 11:05 a.m. Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Kramer Hickok 1:40 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers 1:51 p.m. Beau Hossler, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim 2:02 p.m. Aaron Wise, Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace 2:13 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas 2:24 p.m. Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler 2:35 p.m. Luke List, Adam Scott, Harold Varner III 2:46 p.m. Tony Finau, Branden Grace, Michael Thompson 2:57 p.m. Harris English, Si Woo Kim, Bubb Watson 3:08 p.m. Stewart Cink, Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler 3:19 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Scott Stallings, Sam Ryder 3:30 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Ben Silverman, Preston Summerhays

Hole 10

9:15 a.m. Brendan Steele, Henrick Norlander, Matthew NeSmith 9:26 a.m. Jason Dufner, Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark 9:37 a.m. Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan 9:48 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland 9:59 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele 10:10 a.m. Tom Hoge, Sam Burns, Max Homa 10:21 a.m. Seamus Power, Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee 10:32 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar 10:43 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman 10:54 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Anirban Lahiri, Hank Lebioda 11:05 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Craig Hocknull, Austin Eckroat 1:40 p.m. Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs 1:51 p.m. James Hahn, Seung-Yul Noh, Mito Pereira 2:02 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft 2:13 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker 2:24 p.m. Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston, Ketih Mitchell 2:35 p.m. Hudson Swafford, Kevin Chappell, William McGirt 2:46 p.m. Martin Laird, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire 2:57 p.m. Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson 3:08 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Sung Kang 3:19 p.m. Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard, Bill Hass 3:30 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Jeffrey Kang, Etienne Papineau

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 10

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

