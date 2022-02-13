2022 WM Phoenix Open Sunday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info
The PGA Tour is enjoying another action-packed week in the Arizona desert for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open this week.
Sahith Theegala, the solo 36-hole leader, playing this week thanks to a sponsor exemption. He started slow on Saturday with an early double bogey, but to his credit, battled back. He made three birdies in his last four holes on the front nine to turn with a 1-under 34. He shot 1-under on the back, including an incredibly important up-and-down on 18 to stay in the lead, for a day total of 2-under 69.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka sits in solo second at 13 under after an up and down day. Koepka made four birdies to go along with three bogeys for a round three 3-under 68.
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Talor Gooch are all two back at 12 under.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
Tee times
Hole 1
Time
Players
11:04 a.m.
Sam Ryder, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink
11:15 a.m.
Corey Conners, Kevin Chappell, Troy Merritt
11:26 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz
11:37a.m.
J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, Brian Harman
11:48 a.m.
Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Chris Kirk
11:59 a.m.
Patton Kizzire, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scott Stallings
12:10 p.m.
Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel
12:21 p.m.
Keith Mitchell, Rory Sabbatini, Louis Oosthuizen
12:32 p.m.
Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin, Garrick Higgo
12:43 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge, Max Homa
12:54 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Talor Gooch, Xander Schauffele
1:05 p.m.
Sahith Theegala, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler
Hole 10
Time
Players
11:04 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat
11:15 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Martin Trainer, Russell Henley
11:26 a.m.
Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Kramer Hickok
11:37a.m.
Cameron Young, Branden Grace, K.H. Lee
11:48 a.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Kisner
11:59 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Hudson Swafford
12:10 p.m.
Sung Kang, Brice Garnett, Luke List
12:21 p.m.
Francesco Molinari, Doug Ghim, Matt Jones
12:32 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Kevin Tway, Sepp Straka
12:43 p.m.
Harry Higgs, Joel Dahmen
12:54 p.m.
Peter Malnati, Charley Hoffman
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Sunday, Feb. 13
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
