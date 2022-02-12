2022 WM Phoenix Open Saturday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info
The PGA Tour is in the Arizona desert for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open this week.
PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala continued his good play Friday firing a 7-under 64 around TPC Scottsdale. Theegala drained a birdie putt on his last hole of the day to put an exclamation point on his round.
Last year’s WMPO champion Brooks Koepka also played well Friday, signing for six birdies and a bogey for a second consecutive 66. Koepka said earlier this week he’s embarrassed to be No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. If he continues to play like he is this week, he won’t be there for long.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
Tee times
Hole 1
Time
Players
11:44 a.m.
Harry Higgs, Matt Fitzpatrick, Keith Mitchell
11:55 a.m.
Sebastian Munoz, Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok
12:06 p.m.
Cameron Young, Scott Stallings, Louis Oosthuizen
12:17 p.m.
Martin Laird, Branden Grace, Brendon Todd
12:28 p.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm
12:39 p.m.
Sam Ryder, Brian Harmon, Chris Kirk
12:50 p.m.
Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel
1:01 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire
1:12 p.m.
Abraham Ancer, Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee
1:23 p.m.
Max Homa, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston
1:34 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch
1:45 p.m.
Sahith Theegala, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele
Hole 10
Time
Players
11:44 a.m.
Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Stewart Cink
11:55 a.m.
Brice Garnett, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
12:06 p.m.
Kevin Tway, Kevin Chappell, Luke List
12:17 p.m.
Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Joseph Bramlett
12:28 p.m.
Troy Merritt, Garrick Higgo, Jordan Spieth
12:39 p.m.
Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman, Austin Eckroat
12:50 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen
1:01 p.m.
Hudson Swafford, Sung Kang, Brian Stuard
1:12 p.m.
Russell Knox, Matt Jones, Martin Trainer
1:23 p.m.
Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger
1:34 p.m.
Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, Feb. 12
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 12-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
