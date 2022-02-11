2022 WM Phoenix Open Friday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info
The PGA Tour is in theArizona desert for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open this week.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka briefly held the first-round lead at 5 under but was surpassed by K.H. Lee, who signed for a 6-under 65. Rookie Sahith Theegala then rose to the top of the leaderboard at 7 under thanks to a stretch of four consecutive birdies on Nos. 13-16 Thursday at TPC Scottsdale.
Before the first round could be finished, play was suspended for darkness at 6:23 p.m. local time (8:23 p.m. ET). Those who did not finish will be back in position at 8 a.m. local time for the restart. Second-round times remain unchanged.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
Tee times
Hole 1
9:15 a.m.
Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs
9:26 a.m.
James Hahn, Seung-Yul Noh, Mito Pereira
9:37 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft
9:48 a.m.
Tyler Duncan, Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker
9:59 a.m.
Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell
10:10 a.m.
Hudson Swafford, Kevin Chappell, William McGirt
10:21 a.m.
Martin Laird, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire
10:32 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson
10:43 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Sung Kang
10:54 a.m.
Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard, Bill Hass
11:05 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Jeffrey Kang, Etienne Papineau
1:40 p.m.
Brendan Steele, Henrick Norlander, Matthew NeSmith
1:51 p.m.
Jason Dufner, Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
2:02 p.m.
Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan
2:13 p.m.
Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
2:24 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele
2:35 p.m.
Tom Hoge, Sam Burns, Max Homa
2:46 p.m.
Seamus Power, Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee
2:57 p.m.
Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar
3:08 p.m.
Lucas Herbert, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman
3:19 p.m.
Kyle Stanley, Anirban Lahiri, Hank Lebioda
3:30 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Craig Hocknull, Austin Eckroat
Hole 10
9:15 a.m.
Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers
9:26 a.m.
Beau Hossler, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim
9:37 a.m.
Aaron Wise, Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace
9:48 a.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
9:59 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Rickie Fowler
10:10 a.m.
Luke List, Adam Scott, Harold Varner III
10:21 a.m.
Tony Finau, Branden Grace, Michael Thompson
10:32 a.m.
Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bubba Watson
10:43 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler
10:54 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Scott Stallings, Sam Ryder
11:05 a.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Ben Silverman, Preston Summerhays
1:40 p.m.
Scott Piercy, Brian Harmon, Adam Schenk
1:51 p.m.
Troy Merritt, Russell Know, Tyler McCumber
2:02 p.m.
Kevin Streelman, Chesson Hadley, Nick Watney
2:13 p.m.
Garrick Higgo, Nate Lashley, Jimmy Walker
2:24 p.m.
Matt Jones, Adam Long, Luke Donald
2:35 p.m.
Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen
2:46 p.m.
Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz
2:57 p.m.
Corey Conners, Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway
3:08 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan
3:19 p.m.
Russell Henley, Rory Sabbatini, Brandon Hagy
3:30 p.m.
Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Kramer Hickok
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Friday, Feb. 11
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 12-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
