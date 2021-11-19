2022 Wisconsin QB commit Myles Burkett to receive the 2021 Dave Krieg Award

It’s been a fantastic final season for Wisconsin 2022 commit Myles Burkett and Franklin High School. The future Badger quarterback has led the Sabers to a 13-0 record, and a WIAA championship game appearance against Sun Prairie set for Friday afternoon at Camp Randall.

His senior season numbers are off the charts, as the Badger commit is completing 71.4% of his passes for 3,151 yards and 33 passing touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback has also racked up 4 rushing touchdowns on the year.

As a result of Franklin’s season and Burkett’s accomplishments, he has been named the 2021 Dave Krieg Award winner for most outstanding senior quarterback in the state of Wisconsin. The award is given out annually by the Wisconsin Sports Network.