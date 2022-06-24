At Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal bids for a third consecutive Grand Slam singles title and his first at the All England Club since 2010.

Novak Djokovic goes for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, which would draw him within one major of Nadal’s male record 22.

Djokovic is the top seed, replacing top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who cannot play Wimbledon due to the tournament banning Russian and Belarusian players for the war in Ukraine.

Nadal is seeded second.

Djokovic could play 19-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Nadal, on the other half of the draw, could play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. Nadal beat Auger-Aliassime, who is now coached by Nadal’s uncle and longtime coach Toni, in a fourth-round five-setter at the French Open.

Missing stars: Roger Federer, who plans to return from more than a year off in the fall, and Alexander Zverev, who had surgery to repair ankle ligament tears suffered in his French Open semifinal with Nadal.

MORE: Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Wimbledon Men's Draw

Wimbledon Men's Draw

Wimbledon Men's Draw

Wimbledon Men's Draw

More: Olympics

2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results Anita Alvarez, U.S. artistic swimmer, OK after fainting in pool at world... 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships TV, live stream schedule

2022 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, bracket originally appeared on NBCSports.com