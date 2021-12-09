2022 wide receiver prospect, Tennessee finalist announces commitment time

In this article:

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel and the Vols’ staff have been visiting commits and prospects on the recruiting trail, as well as having players visit on campus.

Tennessee 2022 wide receiver target Kaleb Webb announced his commitment time on Thursday. Webb will announce his commitment Friday at 3:30 p.m. EST between Tennessee, Michigan and Louisville.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver is from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia.

Webb decommitted from East Carolina on Dec. 5 after visiting Tennessee on Dec. 3. The Vols offered Webb on Aug. 28.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

