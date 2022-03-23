2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Thursday matches, tee times, how to watch
The PGA Tour has made its way to the Lone Star State. Who’s ready for some match play?
The bracket is packed with most of the world’s best players at this week’s 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. A whopping 63 of the world’s top 69 players, including defending champion Billy Horschel, on site.
The last man in the field, Maverick McNealy, showed that he belongs as he took care of Joaquin Niemann, 8 and 6, in their opening match. Kevin Kisner continued to show he’s one of the best match play players in the world, beating Marc Leishman 4 and 3. In one of the best matches of the day Wednesday, Matthew Fitzpatrick defeated Tommy Fleetwood 1 up.
Here’s everything you need to know for Thursday’s second day of matches at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. All times Eastern.
Thursday matches, tee times
Time
Players
10:20 a.m.
Louis Oosthuizen vs. Corey Conners
10:31 a.m.
Paul Casey vs. Alex Noren
10:42 a.m.
Xander Schauffele vs. Lucas Herbert
10:53 a.m.
Tony Finau vs. Takumi Kanaya
11:04 a.m.
Abraham Ancer vs. Brian Harman
11:15 a.m.
Webb Simpson vs. Bubba Watson
11:26 a.m.
Collin Morikawa vs. Sergio Garcia
11:37 a.m.
Jason Kokrak vs. Robert MacIntyre
11:48 a.m.
Billy Horschel vs. Tom Hoge
11:59 a.m.
Thomas Pieters vs. Min Woo Lee
12:10 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler vs. Tommy Fleetwood
12:21 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Ian Poulter
12:32 p.m.
Tyrrell Hatton vs. Si Woo Kim
12:43 p.m.
Daniel Berger vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:54 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay vs. Seamus Power
1:05 p.m.
Sungjae Im vs. Keith Mitchell
1:16 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau vs. Lee Westwood
1:27 p.m.
Talor Gooch vs. Richard Bland
1:38 p.m.
Dustin Johnson vs. Matthew Wolff
1:49 p.m.
Max Homa vs. Mackenzie Hughes
2 p.m.
Brooks Koepka vs. Harold Varner III
2:11 p.m.
Shane Lowry vs. Erik van Rooyen
2:22 p.m.
Jon Rahm vs. Cameron Young
2:33 p.m.
Patrick Reed vs. Sebastián Muñoz
2:44 p.m.
Jordan Spieth vs. Justin Rose
2:55 p.m.
Adam Scott vs. Keegan Bradley
3:06 p.m.
Justin Thomas vs. Marc Leishman
3:17 p.m.
Kevin Kisner vs. Luke List
3:28 p.m.
Joaquin Niemann vs. Russell Henley
3:39 p.m.
Kevin Na vs. Maverick McNealy
3:50 p.m.
Viktor Hovland vs. Cameron Tringale
4:01 p.m.
Will Zalatoris vs. Sepp Straka
Format
The field of 64 players has been split into 16 groups of four players. Players face everyone within their group in match play Wednesday,Thursday and Friday and earn one point for a win and a half point for a tie. The player with the most points in each group moves on to the knockout rounds. The group tiebreaker is sudden-death stroke play.
The Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches are Saturday, followed by the semifinal, third-place and final matches Sunday.
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Thursday, March 24
TV
Golf Channel: 2-8 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app: 2-8 p.m.
Friday, March 25
TV
Golf Channel: 2-8 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app: 2-8 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
TV
Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NBC: 2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peacock: 2-6 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
TV
Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NBC: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peacock: 3-7 p.m.
