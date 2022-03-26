2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Sunday matches, tee times, how to watch

After four days of grueling matches, it’s time to crown a winner. The final four players at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are set to do battle Sunday at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

Scottie Scheffler, after falling to Billy Horschel last season in the championship match, beat the Florida Gator Saturday morning, then took down Seamus Power to advance to the semifinals. If he wins Sunday, he’ll become the No. 1 player in the world.

Kevin Kisner has advanced to the semifinals for the third time since 2018 after coming from behind to beat Adam Scott and then taking care of Will Zalatoris in the afternoon.

The 2017 champion at this event, Dustin Johnson, and Corey Conners round out the final four.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s fifth day of matches at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. All times Eastern.

Sunday morning matches, tee times

Tee time Players 10:05 a.m. Dustin Johnson v. Scottie Scheffler 10:20 a.m. Corey Conners v. Kevin Kisner

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming.

All times Eastern.

Sunday, March 27

TV

Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBC: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

Weekend schedule, format

Sunday morning

Four players will be left for the two semifinal matches. Winners advance to the final, while the semifinal losers will compete in a third-place match. There will be no tied matches. Matches all square after 18 holes will extend on Nos. 12 through 18 and repeated if necessary until there is a match winner.

Sunday afternoon

Consolation match for third place and championship match to determine the 2022 Match Play winner. There will be no tied matches. Matches all square after 18 holes will extend on Nos. 12 through 18 and repeated if necessary until there is a match winner.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.