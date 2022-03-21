2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday matches, tee times, how to watch
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Scottie SchefflerAmerican golfer (1996-)
The Florida Swing has come and gone and the PGA Tour is now bound for the Longhorn State. Who’s ready for some match play?
A bracket quite literally packed with the world’s best players is set for this week’s 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. On hand will be 64 of the world’s top-69 players, including Billy Horschel, who will look to defend his title after beating Texan Scottie Scheffler, 2 and 1, in last year’s final.
Here’s everything you need to know for Wednesday’s opening matches of the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. All times Eastern.
Wednesday matches, tee times
Time
Players
9:20 a.m.
11 Jordan Spieth vs 60 Keegan Bradley
9:31 a.m.
32 Adam Scott vs. 46 Justin Rose
9:42 a.m.
6 Justin Thomas vs. 53 Luke List
9:53 a.m.
29 Kevin Kisner vs. 37 Marc Leishman
10:04 a.m.
14 Joaquin Niemann vs. 64 Maverick McNealy
10:15 a.m.
25 Kevin Na vs. 34 Russell Henley
10:26 a.m.
3 Viktor Hovland vs. 63 Sepp Straka
10:37 a.m.
24 Will Zalatoris vs. 45 Cameron Tringale
10:48 a.m.
10 Louis Oosthuizen vs. 50 Alex Noren
10:59 a.m.
19 Paul Casey vs. 36 Corey Conners
11:10 a.m.
7 Xander Schauffele vs. 56 Takumi Kanaya
11:21 a.m.
18 Tony Finau vs. 39 Lucas Herbert
11:32 a.m.
15 Abraham Ancer vs. 57 Bubba Watson
11:43 a.m.
31 Webb Simpson vs. 44 Brian Harman
11:54 a.m.
2 Collin Morikawa vs. 61 Robert MacIntyre
12:05 p.m.
22 Jason Kokrak vs. 43 Sergio Garcia
12:16 a.m.
12 Billy Horschel vs. 49 Min Woo Lee
12:27 a.m.
26 Thomas Pieters vs. 33 Tom Hoge
12:38 p.m.
5 Scottie Scheffler vs. 59 Ian Poulter
12:49 p.m.
20 Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. 41 Tommy Fleetwood
1 p.m.
13 Tyrrell Hatton vs. 52 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:11 p.m.
17 Daniel Berger vs. 48 Si Woo Kim
1:22 p.m.
4 Patrick Cantlay vs. 62 Keith Mitchell
1:33 p.m.
21 Sungjae Im vs. 42 Seamus Power
1:44 p.m.
9 Bryson DeChambeau vs. 54 Richard Bland
1:55 p.m.
27 Talor Gooch vs. 47 Lee Westwood
2:06 p.m.
8 Dustin Johnson vs. 51 Mackenzie Hughes
2:17 p.m.
30 Max Homa vs. 38 Matthew Wolff
2:28 p.m.
16 Brooks Koepka vs. 55 Erik van Rooyen
2:39 p.m.
28 Shane Lowry vs. 35 Harold Varner III
2:50 p.m.
1 Jon Rahm vs. 58 Sebastian Muñoz
3:01 p.m.
23 Patrick Reed vs. 40 Cameron Young
Format
The field of 64 players has been split into 16 groups of four players. Players face everyone within their group in match play Wednesday-Friday and earn one point for a win and a half point for a tie. The player with the most points in each group moves on to the knockout rounds. The group tiebreaker is sudden-death stroke play.
The Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches are Saturday, followed by the semifinal, third-place and final matches Sunday.
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Wednesday, March 23
TV
Golf Channel: 2-8 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
TV
Golf Channel: 2-8 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday, March 25
TV
Golf Channel: 2-8 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
TV
Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NBC: 2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
TV
Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NBC: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.