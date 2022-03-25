2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Friday matches, tee times, how to watch

The PGA Tour has made its way to the Lone Star State. Who’s ready for some match play?

The bracket is packed with most of the world’s best players at this week’s 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Friday’s matches will be the final round of pool play before the field is cut to the winner’s of each pool for the knockout stage.

Brooks Koepka is among those perfect after two days. Defending champion Billy Horschel is closing in on a mark held by Tiger Woods. And if you haven’t noticed by the caddie and golfer attire, Austin style is the order of the day.

Here’s everything you need to know for Thursday’s second day of matches at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. All times Eastern.

Friday matches, tee times

Time Players 10:20 a.m. Billy Horschel vs. Thomas Pieters 10:31 a.m. Tom Hoge vs. Min Woo Lee 10:42 a.m. Scottie Scheffler vs. Matt Fitzpatrick 10:53 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood vs. Ian Poulter 11:04 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton vs. Daniel Berger 11:15 a.m. Si Woo Kim vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:26 a.m. Patrick Cantlay vs. Sungjae Im 11:37 a.m. Seamus Power vs. Keith Mitchell 11:48 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau vs. Talor Gooch 11:59 a.m. Lee Westwood vs. Richard Bland 12:10 p.m. Dustin Johnson vs. Max Homa 12:21 p.m. Matthew Wolff vs. Mackenzie Hughes 12:32 p.m. Brooks Koepka vs. Shane Lowry 12:43 p.m. Harold Varner III vs. Erik van Rooyen 12:54 p.m. Jon Rahm vs. Patrick Reed 1:05 p.m. Cameron Young vs. Sebastián Muñoz 1:16 p.m. Jordan Spieth vs. Adam Scott 1:27 p.m. Justin Rose vs. Keegan Bradley 1:38 p.m. Justin Thomas vs. Kevin Kisner 1:49 p.m. Marc Leishman vs. Luke List 2 p.m. Joaquin Niemann vs. Kevin Na 2:11 p.m. Russell Henley vs. Maverick McNealy 2:22 p.m. Viktor Hovland vs. Will Zalatoris 2:33 p.m. Cameron Tringale vs. Sepp Straka 2:44 p.m. Corey Conners vs. Alex Noren 2:55 p.m. Xander Schauffele vs. Tony Finau 3:06 p.m. Lucas Herbert vs. Takumi Kanaya 3:17 p.m. Abraham Ancer vs. Webb Simpson 3:28 p.m. Brian Harman vs. Bubba Watson 3:39 p.m. Collin Morikawa vs. Jason Kokrak 3:50 p.m. Sergio Garcia vs. Robert MacIntyre

Format

The field of 64 players has been split into 16 groups of four players. Players face everyone within their group in match play Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and earn one point for a win and a half-point for a tie. The player with the most points in each group moves on to the knockout rounds. The group tiebreaker is sudden-death stroke play.

The Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches are Saturday, followed by the semifinal, third-place and final matches Sunday.

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, March 25

TV

Golf Channel: 2-8 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

TV

Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBC: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

TV

Golf Channel: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NBC: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

NBCsports.com and NBC Sports app: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

