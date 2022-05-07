2022 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
After two wet, soggy days at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, it’s time for the weekend at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
After holding the 18-hole lead, former World No. 1 Jason Day extended his advantage Friday thanks to an impressive 3-under 67 effort in consistent rain. Three shots behind the Aussie is Max Homa who was one of the players to shoot a day best 4-under 66.
“Yeah, Jason and I have been talking about it for like two and a half hours, that we can’t wait for it to be done and kick our feet up,” Homa said after the round. “I know he’s got his bus here so he’s going to go hang on the bus. I’m going to go sit on my bed and I think I deserve a soda after today, maybe some cookies.”
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. All times Eastern.
1st tee
Tee time
Players
10:50 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Matthew NeSmith, Mackenzie Hughes
11:01 a.m.
Justin Lower, Joel Dahmen, Stewart Cink
11:12 a.m.
Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Scott Piercy
11:23 a.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Camilo Villegas, Brendan Steele
11:34 a.m.
Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Ben Martin
11:45 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, J.T. Poston, Hank Lebioda
11:56 a.m.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Schenk, Jhonattan Vegas
12:07 p.m.
Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri, Tyrrell Hatton
12:18 p.m.
Chad Ramey, Brian Harman, Keegan Bradley
12:29 p.m.
James Hahn, Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy
12:40 p.m.
Jason Day, Max Homa, Luke List
10th tee
Tee time
Players
10:50 a.m.
Cameron Young, Dylan Wu, Ben Kohles
11:01 a.m.
Austin Smotherman, Paul Barjon, Kevin Chappell
11:12 a.m.
Ryan Armour, Henrik Norlander, Martin Laird
11:23 a.m.
C.T. Pan, Luke Donald, Lanto Griffin
11:34 a.m.
K.H. Lee, Dawie van der Walt, Callum Tarren
11:45 a.m.
Turk Pettit, Taylor Moore, Peter Malnati
11:56 a.m.
Michael Thompson, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
12:07 p.m.
Russell Knox, Chase Seiffert, Michael Gligic
12:18 p.m.
Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie, Rory McIlroy
12:29 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli, Corey Conners
12:40 p.m.
Kelly Kraft, David Lingmerth
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, May 7th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, May 8th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
