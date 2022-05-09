Scottie Scheffler lights up Southern Hills in scouting trip ahead of 104th PGA Championship

The Conversation

In England, children were seen as a way to replenish the military and sustain the economy. Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesThere’s growing awareness – and concern – about declining birthrates in the U.S. and other countries around the world. Falling birth rates are usually seen as a sign of societal decline, a nation’s diminishing power, and the eclipse of marriage and family values. Rarely are they put into any kind of historical context. But birthrates are cyclical and have gone up and