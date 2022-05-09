Scottie Scheffler lights up Southern Hills in scouting trip ahead of 104th PGA Championship
Southern Hills is Scheffler's favorite course, and he showed why with an impressive practice round.
Southern Hills is Scheffler's favorite course, and he showed why with an impressive practice round.
In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Max Homa carded a 2-under 68, getting to 8-under, and winning by two to earn his fourth PGA TOUR title, second at the event.
Max Homa held off fellow American Keegan Bradley down the stretch on Sunday to win the Wells Fargo Championship for his fourth career US PGA title.
Max Homa cashed a $1.62 million check for winning the Wells Fargo Championship. Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown.
Rory McIlroy carded his second straight 2-under 68 Sunday at TPC Potomac to finish solo fifth in his Wells Fargo title defense.
Emma Raducanu believes going it alone on tour is helping her to understand what she needs to do to continue her monumental rise towards the top of the tennis rankings, as she prepares to face another former US Open champion in her opening match here in Rome.
The two star-pests went at it throughout Game 4, culminating in DeAngelo's wild stick toss as Marchand potted his 5th point of the day.
Here is the Titleist equipment Max Homa used to secure his fourth PGA Tour win and second Wells Fargo Championship.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks are ranked prominently in USA TODAY Sports' latest top-25. The Trojans, on the other hand...
Strong, fast winds complicated work for firefighters in northeast New Mexico on Sunday as they battled two major blazes, though the rural area's major population center appeared to finally be safe from the worst danger. The rural area’s largest town — Las Vegas, New Mexico, population 13,000 — sits on the eastern edge of the fire area and appeared safe for now thanks to fire lines dug with bulldozers and other preparations over the past week.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
DALLAS (AP) The Dallas Mavericks said they are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns during Sunday's Western Conference semifinal round playoff game at American Airlines Center. ESPN reported that members of Paul's family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them. ''It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated,'' the Mavericks said in a statement.
Steve Flesch has two PGA Tour Champions wins. Both have come in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
A first guess at what the #49ers' 53-man roster will look like after the draft and some UDFA additions.
Brad Marchand raced toward the empty net, and there was nothing Carolina defenseman Tony DeAngelo could do except throw his stick at the puck. It's the playoffs, and Marchand is at his best — scoring, passing and getting under his opponent's skin. “It’s a time he loves to play, and he shows it,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after Marchand's two-goal, three-assist game in Boston's 5-2 Game 4 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday tied the first-round playoff series at 2.
Adding a shooter should be at the top of the Raptors' offseason priorities list.
In England, children were seen as a way to replenish the military and sustain the economy. Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesThere’s growing awareness – and concern – about declining birthrates in the U.S. and other countries around the world. Falling birth rates are usually seen as a sign of societal decline, a nation’s diminishing power, and the eclipse of marriage and family values. Rarely are they put into any kind of historical context. But birthrates are cyclical and have gone up and
Firefighters in New Mexico's Rocky Mountain foothills prepared Monday to excavate new firebreaks and clear brush to create more defensive lines aimed at preventing a massive wildfire from destroying more homes and tinder-dry pine forests. The fire that is largest in the U.S. has burned about 300 homes and jumped a highway late Sunday — taking hold in rugged areas difficult for firefighters to reach and prompting a warning for more residents of rural villages to be prepared to flee quickly. Another New Mexico wildfire in the mountains surrounding one of the federal government's key facilities for nuclear research prompted Los Alamos National Laboratory and community officials to prepare for possible evacuations.
The Florida Panthers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole after the Washington Capitals shut them down in Game 3.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game's first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday night. Asked to protect a 3-1 lead, Braves closer Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth. Christian Yelich, who led off with a double, scored on Tyrone Taylor's one-out single to cut the Braves' lead to one run.
Bono and The Edge, the legendary members of Irish rock band U2, made a surprise appearance in a subway station in Kyiv to lift Ukrainians' spirits amid the war with Russia.