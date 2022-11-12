2022 Vols’ football: How to watch, listen to Tennessee-Missouri

No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Ahead of the Tennessee-Missouri game, Vols Wire provides television and radio information for the Southeastern Conference East matchup. How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Missouri game from Neyland Stadium is listed below.

Tennessee-Missouri: Live streaming information, TV channel and game time

Game day: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Game time: noon EST

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Stadium: Neyland Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Tennessee-Missouri: How to listen

Local radio: Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7, WNML-FM 99.1)

Depth charts

Tennessee's offense

College Football Playoff

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire