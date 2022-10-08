2022 Vols’ football: How to watch, listen to Tennessee-LSU
No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Ahead of the Tennessee-LSU game, Vols Wire provides television and radio information for the SEC matchup. How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-LSU game from Tiger Stadium is listed below.
Tennessee-LSU: Live streaming information, TV channel and game time
Game day: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Game time: noon EDT
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Stadium: Tiger Stadium
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Tennessee-LSU: BetMGM betting lines
Spread favorite: Tennessee (-3)
Moneyline: Tennessee (-145), LSU (+120)
Total: 64.5 Points
Tennessee-LSU: How to listen
Local radio: Vol Network (WNML-FM 99.1 in Knoxville)
Satellite radio: SiriusXM (Channel 81)
Tennessee-LSU series
Tennessee leads, 20-10-3
Depth chart
