2022 Vols’ football: How to watch, listen to Tennessee-LSU

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Behind enemy lines: LSU Tigers Wire previews the Tennessee game

Ahead of the Tennessee-LSU game, Vols Wire provides television and radio information for the SEC matchup. How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-LSU game from Tiger Stadium is listed below.

Tennessee-LSU: Live streaming information, TV channel and game time

Game day: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Game time: noon EDT

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Stadium: Tiger Stadium

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Tennessee-LSU: BetMGM betting lines

Spread favorite: Tennessee (-3)

Moneyline: Tennessee (-145), LSU (+120)

Total: 64.5 Points

Tennessee-LSU: How to listen

Local radio: Vol Network (WNML-FM 99.1 in Knoxville)

Satellite radio: SiriusXM (Channel 81)

Tennessee-LSU series

Tennessee leads, 20-10-3

Depth chart

Tennessee’s depth chart for LSU game

