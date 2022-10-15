2022 Vols’ football: Game day betting odds, how to watch, listen to Tennessee-Alabama

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama game, Vols Wire provides television and radio information for the SEC matchup. How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Alabama game from Neyland Stadium is listed below.

Tennessee-Alabama: Live streaming information, TV channel and game time

Game day: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Game time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Stadium: Neyland Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Tennessee-Alabama: BetMGM betting lines

Spread favorite: Alabama (-8.5)

Moneyline: Alabama (-300), Tennessee (+240)

Total: 65.5 Points

Tennessee-Alabama: How to listen

Local radio: Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7, WNML-FM 99.1)

Satellite radio: SiriusXM (Channel 81)

Tennessee-Alabama series

Alabama leads, 59-38-7

Depth charts

