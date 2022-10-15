2022 Vols’ football: Game day betting odds, how to watch, listen to Tennessee-Alabama
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Behind enemy lines: Roll Tide Wire previews Tennessee-Alabama game
Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama game, Vols Wire provides television and radio information for the SEC matchup. How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Alabama game from Neyland Stadium is listed below.
Tennessee-Alabama: Live streaming information, TV channel and game time
Game day: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Game time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Stadium: Neyland Stadium
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Tennessee-Alabama: BetMGM betting lines
Spread favorite: Alabama (-8.5)
Moneyline: Alabama (-300), Tennessee (+240)
Total: 65.5 Points
Tennessee-Alabama: How to listen
Local radio: Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7, WNML-FM 99.1)
Satellite radio: SiriusXM (Channel 81)
Tennessee-Alabama series
Alabama leads, 59-38-7
Depth charts
Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Alabama game
Alabama releases depth chart ahead of Tennessee game