How the 2022 Vikings finished in each PFF grading category

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings had a great overall season but it ended up finishing in a fashion that left them something to be desired with a loss to the New York Giants.

When looking at the season from a macro view, things are wildly different depending on where you look. If you go look at the PFF grades per unit, the Vikings were an excellent team.

Here are the PFF grades for each unit and how they rank against the rest of the NFL.

Overall grade

The Minnesota Vikings finished with a grade of 92.5 and that ranks them fourth in the National Football League behind only the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Offense

The Vikings ranked fifth in the NFL in overall offensive grade with a grade of 81.6. That ranked right ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals at 79.4.

Passing offense

The Vikings ranked sixth again at 77.3, tied with the Miami Dolphins.

Rushing offense

The Vikings rushing offense graded higher at 79.4, but they ranked 21st in the NFL.

Receiving

The Vikings ranked top-five again at fourth with a grade of 82.0. The only three teams ahead of the Vikings are the 49ers, Dolphins and Chiefs.

Pass blocking

The Vikings finished a paltry 19th in the league with a grade of 66.6. They were just ahead of the Buffalo Bills who had a grade of 65.0.

Run blocking

As they have over the past few years, the Vikings were a good run-blocking team. They finished with a grade of 74.5, good enough for third in the NFL. They ranked behind only the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.

Overall defense

The Vikings’ defense graded highly in PFF’s model, ranking fourth in the NFL with a grade of 85.3. Only the New York Jets, 49ers and Eagles finished ahead of them.

Rush defense

The Vikings were viewed in excellent fashion by PFF in run defense, finishing second in the NFL with a grade of 85.4. They were only behind the Los Angeles Rams.

Tackling

PFF viewed the Vikings as a good tackling team, ranking them fourth in the NFL with a grade of 85.5. Only the 49ers, Rams and New England Patriots ranked ahead of them.

Pass rush

The Vikings pass rush was not viewed as highly, as they ranked 10th with a grade of 75.2, slightly ahead of the Patriots.

Coverage

The Vikings coverage grade feels a little big closer than normal, as they finished with a grade of 71.8, good for 18th in the NFL.

Special teams

Despite having a great season from punter Ryan Wright and PFF’s number one long snapper in Andrew DePaola, the Vikings finished a paltry 21st in special teams with a grade of 76.0.

