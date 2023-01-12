The 2022 Vikings continue to make the NFL history book

Matt Anderson
·1 min read

When the Minnesota Vikings hired head coach Kevin O’Connell, the expectation was that he’d bring with him an offensive scheme that would allow quarterback Kirk Cousins to thrive. O’Connell did just that and elevated the skill position players on the team.

Through 17 regular-season games, Cousins finished with a career-high 643 pass attempts. Those pass attempts and receptions marked another record for the Vikings this season as they became the ninth team in NFL history to have four players get 60 or more receptions in a season.

Justin Jefferson-128
Adam Theilen-70
K.J. Osborn-60
T.J. Hockenson-60

The emphasis on the passing game this season from O’Connell has paid dividends and is a big reason why the Vikings were able to win 13 games. The Giants had one of the worst coverage defenses in the NFL this season and allowed Jefferson and Hockenson to catch 25 receptions when the two teams faced off on Christmas Eve. The Vikings will have another opportunity to showcase their playmakers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home game.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

