2022 Vanderbilt Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

2022 Vanderbilt Football Schedule

Aug 27 at Hawaii

Sept 3 Elon

Sept 10 Wake Forest

Sept 17 at Northern Illinois

Sept 24 at Alabama

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 Ole Miss

Oct 15 at Georgia

Oct 22 at Missouri

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 South Carolina

Nov 12 at Kentucky

Nov 19 Florida

Nov 26 Tennessee

Vanderbilt Football Schedule: Who do the Commodores miss from the SEC slate?

The Commodores will likely be the underdog in every SEC game, but forget about a hot conference start with a trip to Alabama to start league play. On the plus side, there’s a week off before getting Ole Miss at home.

That means they’ll miss Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, and a Mississippi State from the West.

Vanderbilt Football Schedule What To Know: It's all about the hot start

Vanderbilt goes on a run of eight straight SEC games after starting the season out with four non-conference battles.

There almost certainly won’t be a bowl game this year, but starting the season out with a trip to Hawaii isn’t a bad way to kick things off. That has to be a win, and so do the dates with Elon and Northern Illinois.

The home game at Wake Forest is dangerous, but it could be a tone-setter if the Commodores can pull it off. But …

Vanderbilt Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not a breeze in any way, and not just because it’s Vanderbilt – likely the 14th best team in a 14-team conference.

There are five road games in the first eight games, and they’re literally all over the American map, going to Honolulu early, and with a trip to DeKalb to face Northern Illinois, and with games at Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri before November.

Even with three home games in the final four dates in November, it’s going to take something amazing with this slate to get to five wins.

