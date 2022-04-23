2022 USFL Scores: Results and games schedule for the United States Football League
The 2022 United States Football League is officially underway and in case you’ve missed any of the spring football excitement, we’ve got you covered. See below for USFL scores, recaps, and the upcoming season schedule.
2022 USFL Scores and Schedule:
(*Times are subject to change)
Week 1 (April 16-17):
Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12
New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17
Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3
Week 2 (April 22-24):
Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers, 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1
New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3:00 p.m. ET April 24 on NBC and Peacock
Week 3 (April 30-May 1)
Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, 4:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox
Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers, 8:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox
Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers, 2:30 p.m. ET, May 1 on USA Network
New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET, May 1 on Peacock
Week 4 (May 6-8):
New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions
Week 5 (May 13-15):
Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars
Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits
New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers
Week 6 (May 21-22):
Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars
Week 7 (May 28-29):
Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits
New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers
Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers
Week 8 (June 3-5):
Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits
Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
Week 9 (June 11-12):
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers
Week 10 (June 18-19):
Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
Playoffs – Saturday, June 25
Teams TBD
Teams TBD
Championship Game – Sunday, July 3
Teams TBD
