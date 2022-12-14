2022 USC season illustrates the difference between quality of play and quality of bowl outcome

If you were to ask yourself — or anyone around you — whether USC or Penn State had the better season in 2022, it’s easy and reasonable to think that Penn State had the better year.

The Nittany Lions did make the Rose Bowl. USC is playing Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. If you swapped positions and put USC in the Granddaddy and Penn State in the Cotton Bowl opposite Tulane, you would very likely say that the Trojans had the better year than the Nittany Lions.

However, there’s a distinction to be made between a team’s quality of performance and results and — on the other hand — the bowl bid it receives at the end of the season.

Want a good example of this? Let’s use USC’s 2023 Cotton Bowl opponent, Tulane, as an example.

In 1998, Tulane went 11-0 in the regular season, but the bowl system couldn’t give the Green Wave an elite bowl slot. Tulane was relegated to the Liberty Bowl against BYU.

Meanwhile, a 9-2 Florida team which notably underachieved that year went to the Orange Bowl.

Tulane obviously had the better season, but Florida had the better bowl outcome.

It’s similar with USC and Penn State in 2022.

Penn State gets the Rose Bowl, which is great for the Nittany Lions. However, over the course of the regular season, USC won big games versus UCLA, Oregon State, and Notre Dame. Penn State’s best win in 2022 was against Purdue. USC won 11 games, Penn State 10.

USC performed better. Penn State got the better bowl bid.

USC had the better season. Penn State benefited more from the bowl bid allocation process.

We sorted this out with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football:

List

2023 Way too early Heisman Trophy candidates

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire