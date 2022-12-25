2022 USC football regular season in review

The 13-game USC football regular season didn’t end the way the Trojans hoped it would, but the larger journey was a memorable thrill ride and an autumnal drama which restored a proud football program and offered a lot of hope for the future.

USC football not only returned to the upper echelon of college football; Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, giving USC a nation-leading eighth stiff-arm trophy winner. The Trojans exceeded preseason polls and projections by making the Pac-12 Championship Game. USC beat both UCLA and Notre Dame for the first time since 2016. The Trojans reached a New Year’s Six bowl game, the Cotton Bowl. The Trojans won 11 games for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2008. There was a lot to be thankful for this year, and only one team — the Utah Utes — figured out how to beat the Men of Troy. USC hopefully learned from those two defeats in the attempt to take the next step and make the College Football Playoff in 2023.

We discuss the 2022 USC season at Trojans: Wired. Ian Hest produced the show:

