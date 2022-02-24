2022 USATF Indoor Championships TV, live stream schedule

The USATF Indoor Championships, where athletes vie for world indoor championships spots, air live on CNBC and Peacock on Saturday and Sunday from Spokane, Washington.

In most cases, the top two finishers per event are in line to make the world team, provided they have met the international qualifying standard time or mark. World indoors are in Belgrade, Serbia, from March 18-20.

Meet headliners include individual Olympic gold medalists Ryan Crouser (Tokyo shot put), Katie Nageotte (Tokyo pole vault) and Jeff Henderson (Rio long jump).

Christian Coleman competes at his first national-level meet since his 18-month suspension for missing three drug tests in an 18-month span ended in November. Coleman, the world’s fastest 100m sprinter in the last Olympic cycle, holds the world record in the indoor 60m, 6.34 seconds set at the 2018 USATF Indoor Championships.

That 60m is one of the most anticipated events of the meet. Coleman faces Ronnie Baker, the third-fastest 60m sprinter in history who was also fifth in the Olympic 100m. Fellow Olympians Marvin Bracy and Mike Rodgers are also entered.

The men’s 60m hurdles includes all three Tokyo Olympians in the 110m hurdles — Grant Holloway, Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts.

Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre, the U.S. indoor mile record holder, is entered in both the 1500m and the 3000m. The 1500m field includes the rest of the Olympic 1500m team — Cory McGee and Heather MacLean.

Day Time (ET) Network Saturday 5-7 p.m. CNBC | Stream Link | Peacock Sunday 5-7 p.m. CNBC | Stream Link | Peacock

