2022 USA TODAY Sports college football preseason All-American team

Associated Press

Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt. “He’s aware and everything but he’s going to have to go to the hospital and get some tests,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after his team's 11-4 victory.