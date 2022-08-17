2022 UNC Football Preview: Tight End

The time is almost near when the UNC football program takes the field looking to bounce back from their 6-7 record. With Sam Howell off the NFL, the pressure is on the Tight End position to serve as a security blanket and help the transition into the Drake Maye or Jacolby Criswell era.

The good news this season is that the Tight end group is balanced, between experience and high-ranked young recruits. As junior Kamari Morales is set to be TE1, it’s four-star recruit Bryson Nesbit that could bring the biggest impact from the TE group this season.

Head coach Mack Brown and his staff have shown a run-heavy and pass-later offense in the last three seasons. This year could look a bit different with more emphasis on moving the chains through the air, giving the TEs more than enough opportunity.

As the regular season approaches, we decided to continue our position preview with the tight end position and look at not only Morales and Nesbit but the depth behind them.

2021 Review

Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Kamari Morales (88) catches a touchdown pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Going into the 2021 season UNC, was ranked 10th in the AP preseason polls ,undoubtedly that didn’t work out well as they finished 6-7, losing the Mayo Bowl to South Carolina in the process.

The finger pointing game only amplified throughout the season as the offense struggled to find any identity. The offensive line struggled to block, and the tight ends couldn’t get any separation, cooling off UNC recent hot years of offense.

To no surprise Morales led the TE group in production catching, 24 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns. Morales was posed for a big year with an uptick in playing time next to Garrett Walston, but the duo failed to muster up to expectations. Now with 2021 in the rear view mirror, picking up from what didn’t work could open the door for more opportunities to avoid the lack luster three and outs.

Kamari Morales

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Kamari Morales (88) makes a second half touchdown catch against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The departure of Walston opens the door for Morales to turn into the TE fans expected when he committed to UNC back in 2018. Now, the undeniable leader with the most experience in this position, Morales will be counted on in first down and red-zone situations to cap off drives. Last season Morales tied for the second most receiving touchdowns and led all TEs in every category.

Career stats: 24 receptions, 220 yards, 9.2 average, 5 touchdowns

Bryson Nesbit

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 09: Travis Jay #18 of the Florida State Seminoles tackles Bryson Nesbit #18 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

This could be the year that four-star recruit Nesbit showcases his route running with an expected uptick in time. Last season Nesbit finished with seven receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. As the season start Nesbit is set to play second fiddle to Morales, but as the season progresses, I wouldn’t be shocked if roles flipped.

Career stats: 7 receptions, 154 yards, 22 average, 1 touchdown

John Copenhaver

Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end John Copenhaver (81) scores a touchdown as Miami Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden (21) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The red-shirt sophomore didn’t see much time on the field with a loaded TE room, yet, the Georgia native did find himself in the end-zone. Last year, Copenhaver finished with two receptions for nine yards and one touchdown. Copenhaver should see the field more this season, with a potential boost in production.

Career stats: 2 receptions, 9 yards, 4.5 average, 1 touchdown

Depth Chart

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Kamari Morales (88) is congratulated by offensive lineman Jordan Tucker (74) after his second half touchdown catch against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter: Kamari Morales

Backup: Bryson Nesbit / John Copenhaver

Depth: Kendall Karr

Biggest Question

Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Kamari Morales (88) after scoring in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

How much impact can the tight ends have this season?

One of the more exciting players to look out for this season is easily Nesbit. The six-foot-five TE is the perfect size with quick feet for the prototypical modern-day threat. His ability to make explosive plays vs. just getting the first down opens up the passing attack, especially with UNC without starting running back British Brooks.

One thing for sure is that either Morales or Nesbit will have to eclipse 500 yards receiving with wide receiver Antoine Green now sidelined. The duo should have plenty of opportunities to do so, and failing in either could result in another lackluster year for the offense.

Position Pipeline

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While the focus is on this season, UNC does need to keep some prospects in the pipeline at Tight End. As Morales could play his final year as a Tar Heel, passing the torch could be important to keep Carolina in a winning situation. Let’s look at the pipeline below:

Kamari Morales (c/o 2019)

Jefferson Boaz (c/o 2020)

Kendall Karr (c/o 2020)

John Copenhaver (c/o 2020)

Bryson Nesbit (c/o 2021)

Julien Randolph (c/o 2022)

