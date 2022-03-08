2022 Unaccounted for Carries

Below is a list of all 32 teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and red-zone carries from the previous season. As players are re-signed, acquired, and released, these numbers will change. The chart will continue to be updated through the offseason. Following the chart, you can see my thoughts on some of these backfield situations.

The Ravens top the list of available carries and percentage of carries, but look for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to be healthy after missing all of last season and take a large portion of those with Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray headed to free agency.

Arizona’s situation is much different than Baltimore’s above. Both James Conner and Chase Edmonds are scheduled to be free agents, and there’s nobody waiting in the wings for the Cardinals. This is one of the premier openings for a free-agent running back, whether the Cardinals re-sign Conner and/or Edmonds or look at other veterans. Arizona holds the Nos. 23, 55, and 87 picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

Tampa Bay will be undergoing what looks like a significant overhaul on offense with Tom Brady retiring and Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, and Giovani Bernard headed to free agency. Ke’Shawn Vaughn is about all the Bucs have in the backfield right now.

D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard are both free agents for the Titans after joining the team following Derrick Henry’s broken foot midway through last season.

The Texans represent another team looking for a lead back with the trade of Mark Ingram midseason last year, the release of Phillip Lindsay, and David Johnson headed to free agency. Houston has four top-80 picks but a boatload of needs across the roster.

Chris Carson missed 13 games with a neck injury that required surgery in December. He’s anticipated back with the Seahawks but is due a non-guaranteed $4.5 million salary. Seattle wants to re-sign Rashaad Penny but isn’t believed to be interested in getting into a bidding war. Alex Collins is also set to become a free agent.

Melvin Gordon leaves behind 203 carries in Denver, but the Broncos reportedly aren’t closing the door on bringing him back to again pair with Javonte Williams. Williams needs the Broncos to be quiet in the backfield this offseason if he’s going to blast off.

The Dolphins didn’t want to commit to Myles Gaskin last season, and new coach Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith are unlikely to do so as run-first coaches. The Dolphins are going to be in the market for a true early-down back and likely multiple backs.

Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon are scheduled to be free agents, with Derrick Gore an exclusive rights free agent. Things would have to break one heck of a way to get Clyde Edwards-Helaire to bellcow status, and I doubt that’s going to happen due to his injury history and overall lack of playmaking as an NFL’er to date. If the Chiefs look to upgrade their backfield, someone like Rashaad Penny or Leonard Fournette would be mouthwatering in this offense. A rookie is also an option.

The Rams are probably not going to bring back Sony Michel and his team-leading 203 carries from last season. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are likely to get those touches.