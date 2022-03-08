2022 Unaccounted for Carries

Below is a list of all 32 teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and red-zone carries from the previous season. As players are re-signed, acquired, and released, these numbers will change. The chart will continue to be updated through the offseason. Following the chart, you can see my thoughts on some of these backfield situations.

Team

Carries

Carry %

Red Zone

Red Zone %

Baltimore Ravens

374

72.3%

50

74.6%

Arizona Cardinals

355

71.6%

67

68.4%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

312

81%

59

81.9%

Tennessee Titans

271

49.2%

34

42%

Houston Texans

265

63.1%

33

76.7%

Seattle Seahawks

250

60.5%

35

60.3%

Denver Broncos

233

51.2%

47

58%

Miami Dolphins

227

51.4%

22

34.9%

Kansas City Chiefs

227

52.7%

45

57%

Los Angeles Rams

217

51.7%

45

54.9%

Atlanta Falcons

203

51.7%

35

52.2%

New York Giants

188

44.9%

20

44.4%

Philadelphia Eagles

173

31.5%

42

40.4%

Carolina Panthers

113

24.8%

15

22.1%

Cleveland Browns

104

21.4%

19

21.6%

New York Jets

103

27.1%

15

21.4%

San Francisco 49ers

100

20%

13

22%

Las Vegas Raiders

89

21.5%

19

25.7%

Los Angeles Chargers

80

18.9%

20

20%

New England Patriots

67

13.7%

10

10.8%

Washington Commanders

67

14%

9

12.2%

New Orleans Saints

67

13.1%

7

9.2%

Chicago Bears

64

13.5%

17

20.5%

Buffalo Bills

52

11.3%

8

11%

Jacksonville Jaguars

48

12.2%

8

14%

Pittsburgh Steelers

40

9.7%

8

19.5%

Dallas Cowboys

35

7.4%

3

4.2%

Indianapolis Colts

33

6.6%

3

2.8%

Minnesota Vikings

9

2%

0

0%

Cincinnati Bengals

8

1.8%

3

5.2%

Detroit Lions

8

19%

1

1.9%

Green Bay Packers

6

1.3%

0

0%

  • The Ravens top the list of available carries and percentage of carries, but look for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to be healthy after missing all of last season and take a large portion of those with Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray headed to free agency.

  • Arizona’s situation is much different than Baltimore’s above. Both James Conner and Chase Edmonds are scheduled to be free agents, and there’s nobody waiting in the wings for the Cardinals. This is one of the premier openings for a free-agent running back, whether the Cardinals re-sign Conner and/or Edmonds or look at other veterans. Arizona holds the Nos. 23, 55, and 87 picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

  • Tampa Bay will be undergoing what looks like a significant overhaul on offense with Tom Brady retiring and Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, and Giovani Bernard headed to free agency. Ke’Shawn Vaughn is about all the Bucs have in the backfield right now.

  • D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard are both free agents for the Titans after joining the team following Derrick Henry’s broken foot midway through last season.

  • The Texans represent another team looking for a lead back with the trade of Mark Ingram midseason last year, the release of Phillip Lindsay, and David Johnson headed to free agency. Houston has four top-80 picks but a boatload of needs across the roster.

  • Chris Carson missed 13 games with a neck injury that required surgery in December. He’s anticipated back with the Seahawks but is due a non-guaranteed $4.5 million salary. Seattle wants to re-sign Rashaad Penny but isn’t believed to be interested in getting into a bidding war. Alex Collins is also set to become a free agent.

  • Melvin Gordon leaves behind 203 carries in Denver, but the Broncos reportedly aren’t closing the door on bringing him back to again pair with Javonte Williams. Williams needs the Broncos to be quiet in the backfield this offseason if he’s going to blast off.

  • The Dolphins didn’t want to commit to Myles Gaskin last season, and new coach Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith are unlikely to do so as run-first coaches. The Dolphins are going to be in the market for a true early-down back and likely multiple backs.

  • Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon are scheduled to be free agents, with Derrick Gore an exclusive rights free agent. Things would have to break one heck of a way to get Clyde Edwards-Helaire to bellcow status, and I doubt that’s going to happen due to his injury history and overall lack of playmaking as an NFL’er to date. If the Chiefs look to upgrade their backfield, someone like Rashaad Penny or Leonard Fournette would be mouthwatering in this offense. A rookie is also an option.

  • The Rams are probably not going to bring back Sony Michel and his team-leading 203 carries from last season. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are likely to get those touches.

  • For the Falcons, lead back and top playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson is set to be a free agent. Releasing Mike Davis and his ineffective 138 carries would free up even more.

