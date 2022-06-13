2022 U.S. Open Preview

If you tuned in Sunday at St. George's you may have needed to check the calendar to make sure you weren't watching a major championship.

The Canadian Open leaderboard was stacked down the stretch on a classical course that proved to be a good test and a great warmup for this week's big event in Brookline, Massachusetts.

We'll see another classical design this week with a full field of 156 golfers lined up to start the week. Only the top 60 and ties will advance onto the weekend, making it one of the toughest cuts to make all season.

The Course

The Country Club is hosting this week. The course has been featured in three previous U.S. Open editions, a Ryder Cup (1999), and more recently the 2013 U.S. Amateur.

It's the definition of a classical course as it was laid out way back in the 1890s by Willie Campbell. More holes were added throughout the years with this week's edition using a composite routing. Gil Hanse made some tweaks over the last 10 years. He removed trees, redid the bunkers, and expanded the greens. Spoiler alert: they are still tiny.

Looking at the scorecard, we see a par-70 layout that will play under 7,300 yards. There is no sticker shock compared to some of the 7,500+ yard layouts we see these days but there is plenty of beef with six par 4s playing over 460 yards.

Off the tee, it's not a claustrophobic tree-lined layout that we so often see on the TOUR schedule. Instead, it brings more of a linksy vibe with an off-the-tee experience that is more exposed and open to the elements.

A common phrase you'll hear over and over again this week is "rocky outcroppings" as the course was built so long ago before modern design tools were used, and the architects have continued to play off that natural terrain. It's Roxbury Puddingstone that will be featured this week which is the Massachusetts state rock.

While open off the tee, it won't be a complete bomb-and-gouge fest since the USGA has grown up the graduated rough and there is fescue lurking for really offline drives.

That brings us to one of the main defenses of the course, tiny greens. The average green sizes are just 4,388 which is the smallest greens we've seen in a major in recent years behind only Pebble Beach Golf Links.

With hilly terrain, blind shots, and tiny greens, landing greens will be a tough task for the field and that's before you even throw in the brutal rough and lots of false edges to rejct almost-perfect approach shots.

When you have tough-to-hit greens, that naturally means more around-the-green shots. That doesn't mean we should ignore approach stats because managing the course and knowing where to attack and where you can miss should be a crucial element to contending this week.

The course really becomes an all-around test and golfers arriving with a major leak in any area will likely be exposed.

For grass types we will see bent/poa on the fairways, kentucky bluegrass/rye/poa annua/fescue for rough types. The putting surfaces are poa annua with some bent in the mix as well. While the greens are small and heavily undulated, we do know the USGA will do everything in their power to get them running at championship speeds that are sure to frustrate many players by week's end.

Quotes on the Course

Will Zalatoris: "It was the hardest golf course I ever played. It was a big-boy golf course."

Paul Azinger: "It’s not an easy course to learn. It’s hilly. It’s really hilly. There’s some quirky doglegs. Maybe there won’t be a lot of drivers off the tee. It’s a great second shot course."

Notah Begay III: "I think one of the most intriguing things about the venue is the number of blind shots the players are going to be dealing with. It’s not something that we love, but certainly it’s a part of the design, and championship golf at that highest level requires you to hit as many shots as you possibly can with absolute certainty."

Justin Leonard: "There’s a lot of options. You can take on some risk off the tee, create an easier second shot, but with that risk comes the possibility of having to chip the ball out back in the fairway or not having a second shot."

Correlated Courses

We don't have historical data to use for Brookline but we can look at recent U.S. Open courses as a pointer since the USGA has unique setup philosophies and certain targets a specific caliber of course. On top of recent U.S. Opens we can also consider the following which have a big penalty for missing the fairway.

Bethpage Black

St. George's Golf and CC

Muirfield Village GC

East Lake

The Weather

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 77 degrees, 30% chance of rain. Winds around 8 to 14 MPH with gusts up to 25 in the afternoon.

Friday: Overnight rain likely with a high of 84 degrees. . Winds around 6 to 10 MPH with gusts flirting with 25 MPH.

It's extremely early to be fully trusting a wind report but as of Monday morning the AM-PM wave looks to get the better end of the draw with fewer gusts to deal with in both of the opening rounds.

Golfers to Watch

Justin Thomas

He's racked up two majors now but both of them have been PGA Championship wins. He's yet to find a podium finish in any of the other three major championships. For the U.S. Open he is 5-for-7 with four top 25s but no top 5s. JT has top 10s in 9-of-15 starts this season so he has to be considered one of the favorites anytime he tees it up.

Rory McIlroy

Coming off a big win in Canada and appears to be playing with a chip on his shoulder as he tries to defend the PGA TOUR at any chance he gets. The Ulsterman has top 10s in three of the last four majors but still trying to snap the winless major slump that dates back to the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Scottie Scheffler

He remains in the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking but it feels like a slump now that he's gone four straight starts without a win. His bagman, Ted Scott, competed with Corbin Mills last week in the BMW Charity Pro-Am and then headed straight to The Country Club for some course scouting.

Brooks Koepka

He's freshly married and ready to tackle another major championship. He crushes the entire TOUR in terms of most performance metrics in recent major championships, boasting four wins and nine other top 15s in his last 18 majors played. Yet, in 2022 he's settled for a missed cut at the Masters and T55 at the PGA Championship. It's hard to get a true answer on the state of his knee but when he gets into contention he rarely falls out of the mix. Basically, his median outcomes are not near the top of the board but he still brings winnings upside to the table.

Jon Rahm

He's the defending champ and No.2 in the OWGR but still feels a bit off the radar based on so many other storylines that have developed this year. Like Koepka, he's been a non-factor in each of the first two majors this season (T27/Masters; T48/PGA Championship).

Sam Burns

He's having a breakout campaign but still needs to shine brighter in majors if he wants to take the new step in becoming a true superstar. Burns has eight career majors played with a T20 at this year's PGA Championship being his lone top-25 finish.

Keegan Bradley

Will the local angle get played out by the time Thursday rolls around? Possibly. Bradley has Boston roots so he'll likely be a fan favorite this week. Will that be enough to get him out of a major-championship funk? Bradley has finished outside of the top 25 in 14 of his last 15 majors played. He arrives with top 10s in two of his last four lead-in starts so there is certainly enough of a recent spark to make him an interesting option in weekly fantasy formats.

Ranking the Field

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Justin Thomas

3. Jon Rahm

4. Scottie Scheffler

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Patrick Cantlay

7. Cameron Smith

8. Matt Fitzpatrick

9. Shane Lowry

10. Viktor Hovland

11. Will Zalatoris

12. Jordan Spieth

13. Collin Morikawa

14. Sam Burns

15. Joaquin Niemann

16. Hideki Matsuyama

17. Dustin Johnson

18. Daniel Berger

19. Tommy Fleetwood

20. Sungjae Im