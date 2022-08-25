2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket

2021 US Open - Day 7

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising stars Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will also pose strong threats to winning the Grand Slam title.

Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, who announced his absence from the U.S. Open via Twitter. Djokovic is unvaccinated and current U.S. rules require that any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive a visa to enter the country.

Medvedev will seek to defend his title at the U.S. Open and is set to face American Stefan Kozlov in his opening round. The path to defend his title in ascending order will also include Arthur Rinderknech, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Tsitsipas and Nadal.

Meanwhile, Nadal will be competing in his first U.S. Open since 2019 and all eyes will be on the four-time U.S. Open champion as he seeks his 23rd Grand Slam title. Nadal will face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in Round 1.

The U.S. Open tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. from August 29 – September 11.

2022 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

