2022 Tour de France standings

The Telegraph

As he powered across the finish line in Calais, at the head of an assortment of the world’s top sprinters, Belgian Jasper Philipsen roared in celebration, beating his chest and punching the air in delight. And why not? The 24-year-old Alpecin-Deceuninck rider believed he had just notched by far the biggest victory of his career to date; in stage four of the Tour de France. This was something to tell the grandkids about. The first Tour stage win of his career.