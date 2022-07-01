2022 Tour de France standings
2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 1 of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Yves Lampaert (BEL) — 15:17
2. Wout van Aert (BEL) — +:05
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:07
4. Filippo Ganna (ITA) — +:10
5. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — +:13
6. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — +:15
7. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +15
8. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:16
9. Bauke Mollema (NED) — +:17
10. Dylan Teuns (BEL) — +:20
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Yves Lampaert (BEL) — 20 points
2. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 17
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 15
4. Filippo Ganna (ITA) — 13
5. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) — 11
6. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 10
7. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — 9
8. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 8
9. Bauke Mollema (NED) — 7
10. Dylan Teuns (BEL) — 6
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
Young Rider (White Jersey)
