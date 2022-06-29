2022 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

A stage-by-stage look at the 2022 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …

Stage 1/July 1: Copenhagen-Copenhagen (8.2 miles)

Individual Time Trial

Start: 10 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 1:10 p.m.

Quick Preview: The Grant Départ is held in Denmark for the first time with the first three stages being held there. Watch out for Italian Filippo Ganna, who won the last two world titles in the time trial.

2022 Tour de France Stage 1 Profile

Stage 2/July 2: Roskilde-Nyborg (125 miles)

Flat

Start: 6:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:59 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first sprinters’ stage. With Mark Cavendish not selected for the Tour, look for Peter Sagan to began his bid for a record-extending eighth green jersey title.

2022 Tour de France Stage 2 Profile

Stage 3/July 3: Vejle-Sonderborg (113 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:12 a.m.

Quick Preview: The last “flat” category stage until stage 13 and the last stage in Denmark before the rest day and a move to France.

2022 Tour de France Stage 3 Profile

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule

Stage 4/July 5: Dunkirk-Calais (106 miles)

Hilly

Start: 7:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:14 a.m.

Quick Preview: The Tour visits Dunkirk, site of the largest evacuation in military history during World War II, for the first time in 15 years.

2022 Tour de France Stage 4 Profile

Stage 5/July 6: Lille Metropole-Arenberg Porte Du Hainaut (95 miles)

Hilly

Start: 7:35 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:20 a.m.

Quick Preview: The Tour returns to the famed cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix for the first time in four years. There are 11 sections totaling about 12 miles. As the saying goes, you can’t win the Tour on the cobblestones, but you can lose it.

2022 Tour de France Stage 5 Profile

Stage 6/July 7: Binche-Longwy (136 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:15 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first uphill finish of the Tour on a stage that includes Belgium and France.

2022 Tour de France Stage 6 Profile

Stage 7/July 8: Tomblaine-La Super Plance des Belles Filles (109 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:17 a.m.

Quick Preview: A day for the general classification contenders, including Tadej Pogacar. The finishing climb, which translates to “The Plank of Beautiful Girls,” has become a Tour staple.

2022 Tour de France Stage 7 Profile

Stage 8/July 9: Dole-Lausanne (115 miles)

Hilly

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.

Quick Preview: The peloton crosses into a fourth country, Switzerland, finishing at the home city of the International Olympic Committee.

2022 Tour de France Stage 8 Profile

Stage 9/July 10: Aigle-Chatel Les Portes Du Soleil (119 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.

Quick Preview: The lone mountain stage of the six total at this year’s Tour without a summit finish.

2022 Tour de France Stage 9 Profile

Stage 10/July 12: Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil-Megeve (92 miles)

Hilly

Start: 7:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:57 a.m.

Quick Preview: After a rest day, this Tour’s first taste of the Alps. At the 2020 Criterium du Dauphine, American Sepp Kuss won the last stage that started and finished in Megeve.

2022 Tour de France Stage 10 Profile

Stage 11/July 13: Albertville-Col Du Granon Serre Chevalier (94 miles)

Mountain

Start: 6:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:40 a.m.

Quick Preview: Starts in the 1992 Winter Olympic host village and finishes with the first two beyond category climbs of this Tour.

2022 Tour de France Stage 11 Profile

Stage 12/July 14: Briancon-Alpe d’Huez (102 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:55 a.m.

Quick Preview: On Bastille Day, the stage finishes with arguably the Tour’s most famous climb — the 21 switchbacks of Alpe d’Huez.

2022 Tour de France Stage 12 Profile

Stage 13/July 15: Le Bourg D’Oisans-Saint-Etienne

Flat

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:26 a.m.

Quick Preview: After nine hilly or mountain stages, the sprinters get a flat stage for the first time in 12 days.

2022 Tour de France Stage 13 Profile

Stage 14/July 16: Saint-Etienne-Mende (119 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:05 a.m.

Quick Preview: Five categorized climbs, but none of the highest varieties. Could be a day for a breakaway.

2022 Tour de France Stage 14 Profile

Stage 15/July 17: Rodez-Carcassonne (125 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:39 a.m.

Quick Preview: Last year, Cavendish tied Eddy Merckx‘s record 34 Tour stage wins in Carcassone.

2022 Tour de France Stage 15 Profile

Stage 16/July 19: Carcassonne-Foix (110 miles)

Hilly

Start: 6:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:58 a.m.

Quick Preview: A transition stage after the last rest day takes the peloton to the foot of the Pyrenees.

2022 Tour de France Stage 16 Profile

Stage 17/July 20: Saint Gaudens-Peyragudes (80 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:15 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 10:50 a.m.

Quick Preview: The first of last two mountain stages (back-to-back summit finishes) that could decide the Tour. Finishes at an airport featured in the James Bond movie, “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

2022 Tour de France Stage 17 Profile

Stage 18/July 21: Lourdes-Hautacam (89 miles)

Mountain

Start: 7:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:25 a.m.

Quick Preview: Finishes with a one-way climb to a ski resort with a mountain luge that was included in the race route in 2014.

2022 Tour de France Stage 18 Profile

Stage 19/July 22: Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors (117 miles)

Flat

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:16 a.m.

Quick Preview: A day for the sprinters who made it through the Alps and Pyrenees.

2022 Tour de France Stage 19 Profile

Stage 20/July 23: La Capelle-Marival-Rocamadour (25 miles)

Individual Time Trial

Start: 7:05 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 11:49 a.km.

Quick Preview: The last competitive day of the Tour. The “Race of Truth” will determine the final podium positions with two short climbs near the end potentially being decisive.

2022 Tour de France Stage 20 Profile

Stage 21/Sept. 20: Paris La Defense Arena-Paris Champs-Elysees (71 miles)

Flat

Start: 10:30 a.m.

Estimated Finish: 1:26 p.m.

Quick Preview: The ceremonial ride into Paris, almost always a day for the sprinters.

2022 Tour de France Stage 21 Profile

