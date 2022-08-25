2022 Tour Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

This week, the 2022 Tour Championship will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will come to a conclusion Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow. It is a par-70 and will play 7,346 yards.

Scottie Scheffler began the first round with a two-shot advantage on Patrick Cantlay and proceeded to grow his lead. After tapping in for birdie at the last, the world No. 1 signed for a 5-under 65 and will tee off Friday five shots ahead of the field.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Joaquin Niemann, sitting solo third and T-4 respectively, tied for the round of the day with 6-under 64s.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of the 2022 Tour Championship. All times listed are ET.

Second round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players 11:35 a.m. Corey Conners 11:45 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Max Homa 11:55 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau 12:05 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, K.H. Lee 12:15 p.m. Adam Scott, Scott Stallings 12:25 p.m. Billy Horschel, Brian Harman 12:35 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa 12:45 p.m. Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston 12:55 p.m. Aaron Wise, Sam Burns 1:05 p.m. Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm 1:15 p.m. Justin Thomas, Cameron Young 1:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith 1:35 p.m. Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay 1:45 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:55 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, August 26th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, August 27th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, August 28th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

