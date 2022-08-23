2022 Tour Championship at East Lake odds, starting positions, best bets and picks to win the FedEx Cup

It’s time.

It’s time to crown the winner of the 2021-22 FedEx Cup. After his victory at the BMW Championship last week, Patrick Cantlay has vaulted from No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 2, only behind Scottie Scheffler.

At this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, the leaderboard will be staggered. Players will start a certain amount of shots behind the world No. 1 depending on where they rank in the standings (the full leaderboard is detailed below).

The last three FedEx Cup champions: Patrick Cantlay (2021), Dustin Johnson (2020) and Rory McIlroy (2019).

Let’s jump into our final preview of the 2021-22 campaign.

Tour ChampionshipPGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | What’s at stake?

Golf course

East Lake Golf Club | Par 70 | 7,346 yards

A general view as Justin Thomas of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Key stats

  • Strokes Gained: Approach

  • Fairways in regulation

  • Strokes Gained: Putting: Bermuda

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. TPC River Highlands, 2. TPC Twin Cities, 3. TPC Deere Run

Trending: 1. Rory McIlroy (last three starts: 3, MC, T-8), 2. Tony Finau (1, T-5, T-28), 3. Xander Schauffele (T-15, T-57, T-3)

Percent chance to win (based on course history, fit, trending, etc.): 1. Scottie Scheffler (34.8 percent), 2. Patrick Cantlay (14.6 percent), 3. Xander Schauffele (9.3 percent)

Betting preview

Leaderboard

Place

Player

Score

1

Scottie Scheffler

10 under

2

Patrick Cantlay

8 under

3

Will Zalatoris

7 under

4

Xander Schauffele

6 under

5

Sam Burns

5 under

6-10

Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im

4 under

11-15

Jon Rahm, Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick

3 under

16-20

Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

2 under

21-25

Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners, Brian Harman

1 under

26-30

K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise

Even par

 

Odds

Player

Odds

Player

Odds

Scottie Scheffler

(+240)

Sungjae Im

(+3000)

Patrick Cantlay

(+400)

Matt Fitzpatrick

(+4000)

Xander Schauffele

(+750)

Cameron Young

(+5000)

Rory McIlroy

(+1200)

Jordan Spieth

(+7000)

Will Zalatoris

(+1200)

Viktor Hovland

(+7000)

Jon Rahm

(+1500)

Joaquin Niemann

(+7000)

Tony Finau

(+2000)

Collin Morikawa

(+8000)

Cameron Smith

(+2000)

Hideki Matsuyama

(+9000)

Sam Burns

(+2000)

Scott Stallings

(+10000)

Justin Thomas

(+3000)

Sepp Straka

(+10000)

 

Xander Schauffele

2022 BMW Championship
2022 BMW Championship

Xander Schauffele plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Since 2017, the year Xander Schauffele won the Tour Championship as a rookie, he has not shot over par at East Lake (20 rounds, two 70s). He was the gross-scoring winner in 2020 and third in 2021.

You could say he likes Atlanta.

Bets to consider: Outright (+750), Outright without strokes (+1200), Top 5 (-110)

Rory McIlroy

2022 BMW Championship
2022 BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 18, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Another man that loves East Lake. He tied for second at the  Tour Championship in 2014 (before the staggered start was in place), won in 2016 (again, before the staggered start), was in the final group in 2018 before stumbling on Sunday and won again in 2019 (first year of staggered start, was 5 under to start the week).

Bets to consider: Outright (+1200), Top 5 (+130)

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm on the 5th hole during the third round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Something seemed to click for the Spaniard over the weekend at the BMW Championship. After opening the week with rounds of 73-70, Rahm fired a 65 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday. Last season, Rahm tied Kevin Na for the lowest gross score at East Lake.

Bets to consider: Outright (+1500), Outright without strokes (+750), Top 5 (+180)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek

