2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club

Cameron Jourdan
·2 min read
Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake.

McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.

Scheffler held at least a share of the lead the first 69 holes of the tournament, but a bogey on the par-4 16th dropped him out of the lead for the first time, and he wasn’t able to birdie either of the final two holes.

Nevertheless, both McIlroy and Scheffler are going home with big checks.

Here’s a look at the bonus money payouts for each player at the 2022 Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season.

Tour Championship 2022 bonus money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Rory McIlroy

-21

$18,000,000

T2

Sungjae Im

-20

$5,750,000

T2

Scottie Scheffler

-20

$5,750,000

4

Xander Schauffele

-18

$4,000,000

T5

Max Homa

-17

$2,750,000

T5

Justin Thomas

-17

$2,750,000

T7

Patrick Cantlay

-16

$1,750,000

T7

Sepp Straka

-16

$1,750,000

9

Tony Finau

-15

$1,250,000

10

Tom Hoge

-14

$1,000,000

T11

Hideki Matsuyama

-13

$925,000

T11

Joaquin Niemann

-13

$925,000

T13

Jordan Spieth

-12

$825,000

T13

Aaron Wise

-12

$825,000

T15

Matthew Fitzpatrick

-11

$715,000

T15

Viktor Hovland

-11

$715,000

T15

J.T. Poston

-11

$715,000

T15

Jon Rahm

-11

$715,000

19

Cameron Young

-10

$660,000

20

Cameron Smith

-9

$640,000

T21

Brian Harman

-8

$600,000

T21

Billy Horschel

-8

$600,000

T21

Collin Morikawa

-8

$600,000

24

Sam Burns

-7

$565,000

25

Adam Scott

-4

$550,000

26

Corey Conners

-3

$540,000

27

K.H. Lee

-1

$530,000

28

Sahith Theegala

1

$520,000

29

Scott Stallings

3

$510,000

