2022 Texas A&M Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Texas A&M football schedule 2022: Who does Texas A&M miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Texas A&M Football Schedule

Sept 3 Sam Houston

Sept 10 Appalachian State

Sept 17 Miami

Sept 24 Arkansas (in Arlington)

Oct 1 at Mississippi State

Oct 8 at Alabama

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at South Carolina

Oct 29 Ole Miss

Nov 5 Florida

Nov 12 at Auburn

Nov 19 UMass

Nov 26 LSU

Texas A&M Football Schedule: Who do the Aggies miss from the SEC slate?

There’s no Georgia.

There’s no Vanderbilt, either, but missing Georgia is the big break that balances out anything else against the SEC East. That includes having to play Florida – at least that’s in College Station.

The annual date against South Carolina, is on the road, but that’s after getting a week off. There’s no Kentucky, Missouri, or Tennessee to face, and … there’s no Georgia.

However …

Texas A&M Football Schedule What To Know: Keep those bags packed

There’s about as unfair a schedule break as it gets for a big-time program with national title aspirations.

Texas A&M doesn’t play a home game for over a month.

It starts out with three straight dates in College Station, but then it goes to face Arkansas in Jerry World – AT&T Stadium. That starts a run of five straight games away from home – and it’s six weeks total considering there’s a week off between facing Alabama and South Carolina.

However, it all balances out with the finishing kick of four home games in the final five, with the lone road trip at Auburn.

Texas A&M Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s a weird slate.

No, Texas A&M won’t lose to Sam Houston, but the Bearkats are a very, very dangerous FCS team. That could be a bit too stressful at times, and then comes a visit from an Appalachian State team that’s not a pushover.

Miami will have no expectations and a dangerous team when it makes the trip to Kyle Field.

Again, there’s that midseason stretch when the team isn’t at home, and again, it balances out late. However, going to Alabama probably means there’s no margin for error against anyone else if the Aggies wan’t to finally get over the hump and into the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

