2022 Texas Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Texas football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Texas schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

2022 Texas Football Schedule

Sept 3 ULM

Sept 10 Alabama

Sept 17 UTSA

Sept 24 at Texas Tech

Oct 1 West Virginia

Oct 15 Iowa State

Oct 22 at Oklahoma State

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Kansas State

Nov 12 TCU

Nov 19 at Kansas

Nov 26 Baylor

Texas Football Schedule: Who do the Longhorns have to play on the road?

There’s no arguing with this slate if you think it’s important to stay in Texas.

Yeah, going on the road to race Texas Tech isn’t going to be easy, and it’s a 50/50 split against Oklahoma in Dallas, but the Longhorns don’t leave the state until October 22nd.

Here’s the nice part about the Oklahoma game on a neutral site – it’s like an away game. That means there’s only four true road dates and there aren’t two in a row away from Austin without a break. Going to Oklahoma State and Kansas State won’t be a breeze, but there’s a week off between the two.

Texas Football Schedule What To Know: Make an early statement

After the first season under Steve Sarkisian crashed, getting off to a big start is a must. ULM shouldn’t be a problem, but Alabama has a way of destroying seasons before they get going.

Even if the Longhorns can’t handle the Tide at home, they have to pivot back fast – a loss to arguably the best team in the nation isn’t going to matter if the rest of the first half of the season goes well.

Beat defending Conference USA champion UTSA, get by Texas Tech on the road, and own home against West Virginia, and everything will be fine going into the showdown against Oklahoma.

Texas Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Texas collapsed last year with a whole slew of losses in close games to go along with an unforgivable gaffe at home against Kansas. Yeah, there are three road games in the final five dates, but going on the road to face Kansas has to be a win. Going to Kansas State after getting a week off has to be a win.

Story continues

Owning Austin and beating TCU and Baylor have to be a part of this, too.

The Alabama game is the Alabama game, but everything else is workable. There isn’t a road game that’s truly an “uh oh” moment – going to Oklahoma State will be close – but there’s nothing about the slate that should keep a good team from being in the Big 12 title hunt until the end.

It’s Texas. It’s supposed to be in the Big 12 title hunt until the end.

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1