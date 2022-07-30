2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ tight ends preview

Tennessee will kick off fall training camp Aug. 1 ahead of the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue.

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

PHOTOS: Vols signage returns to Neyland Stadium

Ahead of fall training camp, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s tight ends on roster. Below are Tennessee’s tight ends and their listed classification, height and weight for the 2022 season.

Charlie Browder: Redshirt freshman, 6-foot-7, 250 pounds

Central Florida tight end Charlie Browder (87) can’t hold on to a pass in the end zone as Memphis defensive back Sylvonta Oliver (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Miles Campbell: Redshirt freshman, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Princeton Fant: Redshirt senior, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Titus Rohrer: Freshman, 6-foot-7, 230 pounds

UT Football players Hendon Hooker, Titus Rohrer and Jacob Warren do the Hokey Pokey with some of our patients and staff at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Cause that’s what it’s all about! #GoVols #VFL #WeGetKids pic.twitter.com/dA2a3hHTpd — East Tennessee Children's Hospital (@EastTNChildrens) April 21, 2022

Hunter Salmon: Redshirt junior, 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Story continues

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jacob Warren: Redshirt senior, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

1

1

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire