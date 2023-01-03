2022 Tennessee football: Vols’ rushing yard leaders

No. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 season Dec. 30.

The Vols defeated No. 7 Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s 2022 statistical leaders following the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Tennessee’s season leaders for rushing yards are listed below.

Jaylen Wright

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

875 yards

Jabari Small

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

734 yards

Hendon Hooker

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

430 yards

Dylan Sampson

Jamar Coach/USA TODAY NETWORK

397 yards

Joe Milton III

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

77 yards

Patrick Wilk

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

44 yards

Justin Williams-Thomas

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

37 yards

Princeton Fant

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

17 yards

Tayven Jackson

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

10 yards

Squirrel White

Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

5 yards

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire